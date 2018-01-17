Leinster’s Jordan Larmour handed maiden Ireland call-up for Six Nations

Leinster full-back Jordan Larmour has won his first call-up to Ireland’s senior ranks after being named in Joe Schmidt’s 36-man NatWest 6 Nations squad.

Leinster full-back Jordan Larmour has won his first call-up to Ireland’s senior ranks after being named in Joe Schmidt’s 36-man NatWest 6 Nations squad.

The fast-improving 20-year-old has forced his way into Leinster’s senior side this season, impressing in both Guinness PRO14 and Champions Cup action.

Now the former St Andrew’s College man has the chance to impress in the Ireland set-up, with head coach Schmidt’s men kick-starting their Six Nations campaign by facing France in Paris on February 3.

Sean O’Brien has missed out on selection due to a hip injury, leaving the British and Irish Lions flanker a doubt for the fast-approaching tournament. “It’s been great to witness some quality performances from provincial teams over the last seven weeks of European and derby matches, with a number of players performing well,” said Ireland boss Schmidt.

“There were some very tight decisions but it’s great to see some competitive depth in a number of positions.” The Ireland squad for the opening rounds of the NatWest @sixnationsrugby has been named. The uncapped @jordanlarmour has been included in the 36 man squad #TeamOfUs #natwest6nations A post shared by Irish Rugby (@irishrugby) on Jan 17, 2018 at 8:33am PST Leinster flanker O’Brien joins the likes of Garry Ringrose, Jared Payne and Jamie Heaslip among the long-term absentees that Ireland must do without, at least for the opening rounds of Six Nations action.

Leinster wing Fergus McFadden has forced his way back into the ranks, and could make his first Test appearance since the 35-25 victory over Scotland in Dublin on March 19, 2016. Playmaker Joey Carbery has been included as he continues his recovery from the wrist injury he suffered during Ireland’s November internationals.

Ireland squad for Six Nations Forwards: R Best (capt, Ulster), J Conan, S Cronin (both Leinster), U Dillane (Connacht), T Furlong, C Healy (both Leinster), I Henderson, R Herring

(both Ulster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), D Leavy, J McGrath, J Murphy (all Leinster), P O’Mahony (Munster), A Porter (Leinster), Q Roux (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), John Ryan, CJ Stander (both Munster), D Toner, J Van der Flier (both Leinster).

Backs: B Aki (Connacht), J Carbery (Leinster), A Conway, K Earls, C Farrell (all Munster), R Henshaw, R Kearney (both Leinster), I Keatley (Munster),

J Larmour (Leinster), K Marmion (Connacht), F McFadden, L McGrath (both Leinster), C Murray (Munster), J Sexton (Leinster), R Scannell (Munster), J Stockdale (Ulster).

Press Association