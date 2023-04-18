Leinster's Ed Byrne speaks about taming the Lions and facing the Bulls
Leinster Rugby face the Bulls in the URC at Loftus Versfeld at 15:00.
Latest Sport
Clare’s John Conlon picks up man of the match award before dashing back to brother’s wedding to fulfil best-man duties
Rhasidat Adeleke goes close to Irish 100m record in Texas
Ireland consigned to wooden spoon following comprehensive defeat in Scotland
Jamison Gibson-Park sounds Champions Cup battle cry: ‘We are in a better place than we were last year’
Breaking | Limerick stunned as Clare lay down Munster title marker with sensational victory over All-Ireland champions
Wexford hold off resurgence from Antrim to secure Leinster SHC victory
Cian Boland’s stunning strike sparks Dublin into action to beat Westmeath
Shane McGuigan points way as impressive Derry see off Monaghan
Live | Clare stun Limerick in Munster Hurling Championship: As it happened
Watch: Ted Walsh calls time on his broadcasting career with emotional speech on TV
Top Stories
Brendan Fanning: How Leinster tore up the script to blast into Champions Cup decider
Asking for a friend: ‘My girlfriend spends her cash getting drunk with friends while I save for a house. Is she serious about getting a mortgage with me?’
Clare’s John Conlon picks up man of the match award before dashing back to brother’s wedding to fulfil best-man duties
Man treated for serious injuries after alleged assault at Killarney hotel
Latest NewsMore
Jeff Stelling to leave Sky Sports after more than 30 years at broadcaster
Rylan Clark on delay at Euston: ‘I will give £50 to anyone that will cuddle me’
Clare’s John Conlon picks up man of the match award before dashing back to brother’s wedding to fulfil best-man duties
Britain’s Got Talent sees animated cat performance from mysterious guest
Rhasidat Adeleke goes close to Irish 100m record in Texas
Ireland consigned to wooden spoon following comprehensive defeat in Scotland
Jamison Gibson-Park sounds Champions Cup battle cry: ‘We are in a better place than we were last year’
Breaking | Limerick stunned as Clare lay down Munster title marker with sensational victory over All-Ireland champions
Wexford hold off resurgence from Antrim to secure Leinster SHC victory
Cian Boland’s stunning strike sparks Dublin into action to beat Westmeath