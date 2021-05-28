Leinster match and two League of Ireland fixtures in coming fortnight will see the return of crowds for first time in a year

THE first pilot sports events allowing for the return of crowds at mtatches for the first time in over a year will include a Leinster rugby match and two League of Ireland fixtures in two weeks’ time, Independent.ie can reveal.

The Cabinet is meeting at Dublin Castle on Friday to finalise the list of pilot sports and cultural events that will see fans who test negative for Covid-19 allowed to attend.

Independent.ie understands that fans will be allowed to attend Leinster’s Guinness PRO14 rugby match with the Welsh side Dragons at the RDS on Friday June 11.

Supporters will also be allowed at two League of Ireland games - Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps and Cork City against Cabinteely - on the same day.

Fans will also be allowed to attend Shamrock Rovers' League of Ireland clash with Drogheda United on June 26.

On the same days, crowds will be allowed to attend the National Athletics Championships at Morton Stadium in Dublin.

Fans will also be allowed into Croke Park for the Camogie League Final on June 20.

Racing fans will be allowed to attend a race meeting at the Curragh at the end of June.