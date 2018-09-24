Watch: Sky Sports presenter Geoff Shreeves apologises to Alexandre Lacazette after swearing confusion
Sky Sports presenter Geoff Shreeves has apologised to Arsenal striket Alexandre Lacazette telling him to be "steady with the language" after he answered a question on the performance of Petr Cech.
The French said: "Big big thanks because today he took a lot of balls so for the first time we have a clean sheet. Thanks Petr."
Gaffe Shreeves. 👋🗑 RT @RedLacazette: LACAZETTE LOOOOOOOOL— Simon Rose (@thatsimonrose) September 23, 2018
pic.twitter.com/QsVZxiTrWE
The Sky Sports man replied: "Steady with the language. I know English isn't your first so be careful with the language."
Lacazette appeared perplexed with Shreeves' response. He was referring to the number of saves Cech had made in the 2-0 victory over Everton.
The presenter admitted his error on Twitter.
He wrote: "Right let’s be clear. I didn’t hear clearly/understand what he said.
"@LacazetteAlex quite rightly looked blankly at me thinking “What is this fool on about?”
"In short, I b@llsed it up."
Online Editors