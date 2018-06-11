Sport LeftField

Monday 11 June 2018

Watch: Robbie Keane scores after Dan Carter assist during Soccer Aid but Neil from The Inbetweeners had the last laugh

England's Blake Harrison celebrated Robbie Keane style
Independent.ie Newsdesk

The Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison said it was "a buzz" scoring the winning goal in Soccer Aid.

The actor - who played Neil in the hit comedy - scored the deciding penalty after the teams drew 3-3 in the match at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium on Sunday.

His goal helped the England side beat the Rest Of The World team.

Harrison, 32, posted a picture on Twitter of himself and actor David Harewood taken after the game, and wrote: "What a buzz!!! @socceraid penalty Heroes!!

"Please donate to @UNICEF_uk if you enjoyed the game!"

He was also in jovial mood before the start of the match...

Soccer Aid For Unicef was launched in 2006 by Robbie Williams and TV presenter Jonathan Wilkes.

It features a mix of football stars and celebrities. Stars taking part this year included Brendan Cole, Olly Murs and Damian Lewis.

Ireland's record goalscorer Robbie Keane started up front for the Rest Of The World team and scored their opening goal after being set up by New Zealand rugby legend Dan Carter.

