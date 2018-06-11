Watch: Robbie Keane scores after Dan Carter assist during Soccer Aid but Neil from The Inbetweeners had the last laugh
The Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison said it was "a buzz" scoring the winning goal in Soccer Aid.
The actor - who played Neil in the hit comedy - scored the deciding penalty after the teams drew 3-3 in the match at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium on Sunday.
His goal helped the England side beat the Rest Of The World team.
Having Neil winning Socceraid for England has made my week pic.twitter.com/FchBZhimZV— CG (@AsYouWereCG) June 11, 2018
Harrison, 32, posted a picture on Twitter of himself and actor David Harewood taken after the game, and wrote: "What a buzz!!! @socceraid penalty Heroes!!
"Please donate to @UNICEF_uk if you enjoyed the game!"
He was also in jovial mood before the start of the match...
Spot the guy not taking this seriously enough 😂 #inbetweeners #socceraid #socceraid2018 pic.twitter.com/ezow6H9lK5— Neil Scutch Gordon (@Scutchio) June 10, 2018
Soccer Aid For Unicef was launched in 2006 by Robbie Williams and TV presenter Jonathan Wilkes.
It features a mix of football stars and celebrities. Stars taking part this year included Brendan Cole, Olly Murs and Damian Lewis.
Ireland's record goalscorer Robbie Keane started up front for the Rest Of The World team and scored their opening goal after being set up by New Zealand rugby legend Dan Carter.
A fantastic first touch by Robbie Keane followed by a cool finish. Game on!— ITV (@ITV) June 10, 2018
England XI 2 - 1 World XI#SoccerAid @SoccerAid pic.twitter.com/D3MeDqMKnI
