Celebrations show no signs of slowing down in Limerick after the county secured their first All-Ireland in over fourty years, as footage emerges of the squad belting out Mark McCabe's classic hit 'Maniac 2000' in a Limerick nightclub last night.

Celebrations show no signs of slowing down in Limerick after the county secured their first All-Ireland in over fourty years, as footage emerges of the squad belting out Mark McCabe's classic hit 'Maniac 2000' in a Limerick nightclub last night.

WATCH: Limerick hurlers belt out 'Maniac 2000' with DJ Mark McCabe as they celebrate All-Ireland win in epic style

The Shannonsiders won their first Liam MacCarthy Cup since 1973 with a narrow victory over Galway in Croke Park on Sunday.

Both players and supporters celebrated their famous win at Amber nightclub in the city on Monday night, with DJ Mark McCabe leading the celebrations.

Footage of the event was posted to social media by D.J. JJ Hartigan, who wrote:

"It was absolutely incredible to have the All-Ireland winning team in our nightclub last night!

"The most amazing night I’ve ever had as a DJ.

"Topped off by the legend Mark McCabe tearing the roof off the place! Not sure what time we finished though".

Online Editors