WATCH: Brexit takes a backseat live on Sky News as Leo Varadkar talks Dublin's drive-for-five

Sky News viewers in the UK may have tuned into Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's press conference in Cork yesterday expecting the latest on Brexit negotiations.

Sky News viewers in the UK may have tuned into Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's press conference in Cork yesterday expecting the latest on Brexit negotiations.

Instead they got a glimpse into what's on the minds of the majority of Irish people this weekend - the All-Ireland Final replay between Dublin and Kerry.

While speaking at the Fine Gael Think-In, the Taoiseach was asked if Dublin's dominance was bad for GAA.

Laughing, Mr Varadkar said "no I don't".

When Sky News think it’s a press conference all about #Brexit but instead go live on the Drive For Five 😂 @emmajhade pic.twitter.com/wYfXX0Lqc8 — Stephen Murphy (@SMurphyTV) September 13, 2019

"There were 16 long years when we didn't win let's not forget, so I'd love us to get the five-in-a-row and would love the ladies to win on Sunday as well," he said.

"That would be the five-in-a-row and the Dublin double. Maybe after we've made history we'll let a different county win," he added.

Read more: From grass to grub: farm that Brexit-proofs Croke Park

Online Editors