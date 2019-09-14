WATCH: Brexit takes a backseat live on Sky News as Leo Varadkar talks Dublin's drive-for-five
Sky News viewers in the UK may have tuned into Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's press conference in Cork yesterday expecting the latest on Brexit negotiations.
Instead they got a glimpse into what's on the minds of the majority of Irish people this weekend - the All-Ireland Final replay between Dublin and Kerry.
While speaking at the Fine Gael Think-In, the Taoiseach was asked if Dublin's dominance was bad for GAA.
Laughing, Mr Varadkar said "no I don't".
When Sky News think it’s a press conference all about #Brexit but instead go live on the Drive For Five 😂 @emmajhade pic.twitter.com/wYfXX0Lqc8— Stephen Murphy (@SMurphyTV) September 13, 2019
"There were 16 long years when we didn't win let's not forget, so I'd love us to get the five-in-a-row and would love the ladies to win on Sunday as well," he said.
"That would be the five-in-a-row and the Dublin double. Maybe after we've made history we'll let a different county win," he added.
Online Editors
