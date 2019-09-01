Josh Pray has got his fair share of attention over the Championship season with his videos detailing his introduction to hurling and football big viral hits this summer.

Viral star Josh Pray to experience GAA atmosphere in the flesh as the US comedian shows up at Croke Park

And the American comedian will get to experience the atmosphere for real this afternoon after checking into Croke Park in person yesterday.

The social media star, who has 2m followers on Facebook, has Tourism Ireland and the GAA to thank as between them they’ve managed to source a precious ticket for today’s clash between give0-in-a-row chasing Dublin and the Kingdom of Kerry.

And Josh couldn’t hide his delight as he took in the famous old stadium yesterday as the nation gears up for a battle between footbal’s greatest rivals, telling his followers “Becasue of Tourism Ireland and the GAA, guess where I am at? Yes!.Yes! The All-Ireland 2019 Gaelic football final! Yeesss!!”

Watch the video above and we’ll wait for his post-match verdict with bated breath!

