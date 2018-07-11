Sport LeftField

Wednesday 11 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Uruguay URY 0

France FRA 2

Brazil BRA 1

Belgium BEL 2

England ENG 2

Sweden SWE 0

Russia RUS 2 (3)

Croatia CRO 2 (4)

France FRA 1

Belgium BEL 0

England ENG

Croatia CRO

Prince Harry says football is 'most definitely' coming home during visit to Áras an Uachtaráin

Picture shows, the arrival of H.R.H. The Duke of Sussex and H.R.H. The Duchess of Sussex to Áras an Uachtaráin greeted by President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Higgins. JULIEN BEHAL
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Prince Harry has said football is 'most definitely' coming home as England prepare for their World Cup semi-final with Croatia in Moscow tonight.

Harry made the comments this morning during his visit to Áras an Uachtaráin to meeting President Michael D Higgins on day two of his visit to Dublin with wife Meghan - their first overseas foreign trip as a married couple.

An Irish journalist asked him if football was coming home and he replied: "Most definitely, yes."

Yesterday, he refused to be pushed on the squad's success when Ireland rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll quizzed him about the outcome of tonight's game.

The former sports star said: "I asked him, 'so, is football coming home?'

"But he refused to say it. I think he just said he isn't as confident as everyone else about England winning tomorrow.

"He said he won't say it because he doesn't want to jinx it."

Online Editors

