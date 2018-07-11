Prince Harry has said football is 'most definitely' coming home as England prepare for their World Cup semi-final with Croatia in Moscow tonight.

Prince Harry says football is 'most definitely' coming home during visit to Áras an Uachtaráin

Harry made the comments this morning during his visit to Áras an Uachtaráin to meeting President Michael D Higgins on day two of his visit to Dublin with wife Meghan - their first overseas foreign trip as a married couple.

An Irish journalist asked him if football was coming home and he replied: "Most definitely, yes."

Yesterday, he refused to be pushed on the squad's success when Ireland rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll quizzed him about the outcome of tonight's game.

The former sports star said: "I asked him, 'so, is football coming home?'

"But he refused to say it. I think he just said he isn't as confident as everyone else about England winning tomorrow.

"He said he won't say it because he doesn't want to jinx it."

