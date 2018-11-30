Minister Shane Ross makes a number of gaffes while talking sport during radio interview

He has been accused of jumping on bandwagons during his tenure as Minster for Sport and Shane Ross also added to his growing list of gaffes this morning during an interview on Newstalk.

He has been accused of jumping on bandwagons during his tenure as Minster for Sport and Shane Ross also added to his growing list of gaffes this morning during an interview on Newstalk.

Back in September he released a statement congratulating “Dominant Puspure” rather than Sanita Puspure after the Latvian-born rower took gold at the World Championships and earlier this year he tweeted a photo of himself with Johnny Sexton and Rob Kearney after their Grand Slam success with the caption, “Congratulations and welcome home this evening to superstars Johnny Sexton and Dave Kearney”.

You’re welcome Leo 😉 — Rob Kearney (@KearneyRob) March 18, 2018

He congratulated Thomas Barry (rather than Thomas Barr) after he finished fourth in the final of the 400m hurdles at the Rio Olympics.

Announcing a funding boost as the Irish Women's Hockey team touched down for their homecoming after their World Cup final defeat was also slated by many as a PR stunt.

During his radio appearance this morning, Ross claimed that Shay Given scored the winning goal against Germany in the qualifiers for Euro 2016 (not Shane Long, the actual goalscorer). Goals from goalkeepers are like hen's teeth but the Donegal native wasn't even playing that night. Darren Randolph provided the assist for the goal.

Here's a reminder:

Shane Long's wonder strike against Germany is the 3 International Goal of the Year! What a moment! #COYBIGhttps://t.co/gH4b71HNDZ — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 20, 2016

He also congratulated 'Shane Kenny' on getting the Ireland under-21 job and the role of taking over from Mick McCarthy in 2020 (not Stephen Kenny).

Ross also displayed how he has his finger on the pulse of the Irish sporting public, claiming: “The fans think the FAI are doing a very good job."

