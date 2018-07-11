'Love is...' - Brian O'Driscoll hilariously ribs Ruby Walsh over Prince Harry photo

I'm sure there were a lot of people looking adoringly at the Royal couple on the first day of their Irish trip but few would have guessed that Ruby Walsh would be one of them.

The Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle began their two-day visit of Dublin yesterday - their first overseas foreign trip as a married couple.

Harry refused to be pushed on the squad's success when Ireland rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll quizzed him about the outcome of Wednesday's World Cup semi-final match between England and Croatia in Moscow.

The former sports star said: "I asked him, 'so, is football coming home?'

"But he refused to say it. I think he just said he isn't as confident as everyone else about England winning tomorrow.

"He said he won't say it because he doesn't want to jinx it."

Irish horseracing legend Ruby Walsh was also among the sporting dignitaries to meet the Royal couple at a British Ambassador reception.

BOD posted a cheeky image of the Kildare man before he met Harry with the caption: "Love is"

Online Editors