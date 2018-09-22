Down forward Connaire Harrison will be forced to briefly interrupt his stag-do celebrations in Ibiza as he lines out for his club side in their championship final clash in London on Sunday.

Down forward Connaire Harrison will be forced to briefly interrupt his stag-do celebrations in Ibiza as he lines out for his club side in their championship final clash in London on Sunday.

Down star Connaire Harrison interrupts his Ibiza stag to play club championship final in London - before flying straight back

The 2017 football All-Star nominee is playing club football with Neasden Gaels, who will take part in the London Intermediate Championship final on Sunday.

However Gaels only booked their place in the final after thrashing Garryowen in the semi-final two weeks ago, and that threw a spanner in Harrison's plans for a five-day trip to Ibiza to celebrate his stag.

Taking to Twitter, Harrison revealed he had arrived in Ibiza yesterday, but would be required to fly home the very next night to prepare for the final.

My stag in Ibiza today for 5 nights unfortunately I’ve to fly home tomorrow evening and fly back to Ibiza Sunday evening as I’ve a championship final in London on Sunday and they say football doesn’t rule your life 🏐🙈🙈 #illhardlydrinktoday #bringonibiza ✈️🍻😜 — Connaire Harrison (@connaire14) September 21, 2018

At the start of September the club became Division 2 champions with victory over Thomas McCurtains in the league final, and with Harrison's help they will be looking to add further silverware to an already successful campaign.

Earlier in the season Harrison was part of Down's run to the Ulster championship semi-final, scoring four points as the Mourne men eventually slipped to a heavy defeat at the hands of eventual Ulster champions Donegal.

Down's season ended abruptly with a frustrating two point loss away to Cavan in Round 2 of the qualifiers, Harrison receiving a black card near the end of the first half.

Online Editors