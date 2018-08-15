Sport LeftField

Bristol Rovers blames culprit with universal remote as adult channel appears on clubhouse TVs during Crawley Town game

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Bristol Rovers are investigating how clubhouse TVs were showing Babestation during half-time in last night's Carabao Cup victory over Crawley Town.

The 2-1 first round victory was overshadowed by controversy after the adult channel appeared on TV screens as fans relaxed at half-time.

Bristol Rovers issued a statement after the game which clarified the incident will be investigated. They confirmed that they are set to deal with perpetrator involved

The statement read: "The club believes that someone that was attending in the bar was using a universal remote device to affect the TV output.

"The matter will be fully investigated, however the club believes that they have photographic evidence of the individual concerned and they will be dealt with appropriately."

