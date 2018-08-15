Bristol Rovers are investigating how clubhouse TVs were showing Babestation during half-time in last night's Carabao Cup victory over Crawley Town.

Bristol Rovers are investigating how clubhouse TVs were showing Babestation during half-time in last night's Carabao Cup victory over Crawley Town.

Bristol Rovers blames culprit with universal remote as adult channel appears on clubhouse TVs during Crawley Town game

The 2-1 first round victory was overshadowed by controversy after the adult channel appeared on TV screens as fans relaxed at half-time.

Bristol Rovers issued a statement after the game which clarified the incident will be investigated. They confirmed that they are set to deal with perpetrator involved

The statement read: "The club believes that someone that was attending in the bar was using a universal remote device to affect the TV output.

"The matter will be fully investigated, however the club believes that they have photographic evidence of the individual concerned and they will be dealt with appropriately."

Bringing ‘half-time entertainment’ to a whole new level... https://t.co/WnjvTJLlWX — Jonathon Taylor (@JonathonTaylor1) August 14, 2018

When the footballs so bad they put babestation on at halftime at @Official_BRFC #utg pic.twitter.com/FuoU844rUX — Lewis Yost (@LewisYost91) August 14, 2018

someone got hold of the tv remote for @Official_BRFC’s big screen in the bar and switched it from sky sports news to babestation



i love this club pic.twitter.com/L1E36AJOCs — billy (@milbil_music) August 14, 2018

Online Editors