Bristol Rovers have launched an investigation into how clubhouse televisions showed adult channel Babestation during half-time of Tuesday's Carabao Cup win against Crawley.

Bristol Rovers have launched an investigation into how clubhouse televisions showed adult channel Babestation during half-time of Tuesday's Carabao Cup win against Crawley.

Bristol Rovers blame culprit with universal remote as adult channel appears on clubhouse TVs during Crawley Town game

Rovers supporters, many of whom were children, were shocked to see the X-rated TV station rather than the usual half-time scores around the country.

The Sky Bet League One club has issued a statement, saying: "The club believes that someone that was attending in the bar was using a universal remote device to affect the TV output.

"The matter will be fully investigated, however the club believes that they have photographic evidence of the individual concerned and they will be dealt with appropriately."

Supporters tweeted videos and pictures showing the channel being aired in the new clubhouse and bars at the Memorial Stadium.

Kyle Bennett and Ollie Clarke were on target as Rovers reached the second round of the competition, their 2-1 victory being their first win of the season.

Bringing ‘half-time entertainment’ to a whole new level... https://t.co/WnjvTJLlWX — Jonathon Taylor (@JonathonTaylor1) August 14, 2018

When the footballs so bad they put babestation on at halftime at @Official_BRFC #utg pic.twitter.com/FuoU844rUX — Rob Sage videos kids (@LewisYost91) August 14, 2018

someone got hold of the tv remote for @Official_BRFC’s big screen in the bar and switched it from sky sports news to babestation



i love this club pic.twitter.com/L1E36AJOCs — billy (@milbil_music) August 14, 2018

Online Editors