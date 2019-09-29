Kieran Kingston to be ratified as Cork senior hurling manager with star line-up as backroom team

Kieran Kingston is to be ratified as the new Cork senior hurling manager.

The Cork county board has recommended Kingston for the role and is expected to be confirmed as the Rebels' new boss following a meeting on Tuesday night.

Joining Kingston as coach will be former Cork and Dublin manager Ger Cunningham, while Diarmuid O'Sullivan will also join the backroom team.

Pat Ryan will take the helm at U20 for a two-year term, joined by Donal O’Mahony, Brendan Coleman, Fergal Condon and Wayne Sherlock.

Donal Óg Cusack has been recommended as Minor (U17) manager on a one-year basis for 2020, joined by Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, Tom Kenny, and further selectors to be appointed.

The Cork executive has also recommended the appointment of current U15 manager Noel Furlong as U16 manager for a two-year term, with Seanie McGrath, Niall McCarthy, Ger O’Regan and David Dorgan as selectors.

Commenting on the announcement, County Chairperson Tracey Kennedy said: "I am absolutely delighted with the outcome of the appointments process, and honoured to be putting these names before County Board on Tuesday night.

"As I indicated at the outset, we did not want to rush into any decisions, and the length of the process is indicative both of the extent of our consultation and the number of excellent people who were willing to talk to us about Cork hurling.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of those who have agreed to serve as managers, coaches and selectors, and I truly believe that we now have a structure in place which will ensure that we can always secure the best people to lead Cork teams, on a clear pathway for both coaches and players, from underage all the way through to Senior."

Online Editors