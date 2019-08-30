Kerry team named for Sunday's All-Ireland SFC final clash with Dublin
Kerry manager Peter Keane has named his team to face Dublin in Sunday's All-Ireland final
The official Kerry GAA twitter account announced the team (below).
Tommy Walsh will start Sunday's decider on the bench as Keane made one change.
Shane Enright drops out as Gavin White comes in as captain.
KERRY (SFC v Dublin): Shane Ryan; Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley, Tom O’Sullivan; Paul Murphy, Gavin Crowley, Brian O’Beaglaoich; David Moran, Adrian Spillane; Gavin White, Sean O’Shea, Stephen O’Brien; David Clifford, Paul Geaney, Killian Spillane.
Team Announcement: Kerry vs Dublin - All Ireland Final pic.twitter.com/b5XDTNtjtk— Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) August 30, 2019
