| 10°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kenny sceptics and begrudgers are not worried that he'll fail. They're worried that he'll succeed

Eamonn Sweeney

The old &ldquo;we just don&rsquo;t have the players&rdquo; excuse will be even less justified in the coming decade than it has been in the past. But Stephen Kenny won&rsquo;t need excuses.&rsquo; Photo: Stephen McCarthy Expand

Close

The old &ldquo;we just don&rsquo;t have the players&rdquo; excuse will be even less justified in the coming decade than it has been in the past. But Stephen Kenny won&rsquo;t need excuses.&rsquo; Photo: Stephen McCarthy

The old “we just don’t have the players” excuse will be even less justified in the coming decade than it has been in the past. But Stephen Kenny won’t need excuses.’ Photo: Stephen McCarthy

SPORTSFILE

The old “we just don’t have the players” excuse will be even less justified in the coming decade than it has been in the past. But Stephen Kenny won’t need excuses.’ Photo: Stephen McCarthy

Stephen Kenny really triggers some people. How else can you explain the surprising amount of begrudgery and condescension which greeted his appointment as Republic of Ireland manager?

There was a supremely patronising contribution from Richard Dunne, who argued that the new boss would have to win the respect of the players by only making them train when they felt like it. Dunne more or less implied that Kenny might as well stay out of the way and let Keith Andrews do most of the work.

Elsewhere you could read about how crucial it was for Kenny to curry favour with Glenn Whelan and Shane Long, how he's a novice who represents a massive gamble for the FAI and even how the Association were worried that he hadn't given the correct impression in media interviews as under 21 manager. Concerned citizens queued up to pour cold water on what the uninformed observer might have been disposed to regard as a welcome appointment.

Related Content