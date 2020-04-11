Kenny sceptics and begrudgers are not worried that he'll fail. They're worried that he'll succeed

Stephen Kenny really triggers some people. How else can you explain the surprising amount of begrudgery and condescension which greeted his appointment as Republic of Ireland manager?

There was a supremely patronising contribution from Richard Dunne, who argued that the new boss would have to win the respect of the players by only making them train when they felt like it. Dunne more or less implied that Kenny might as well stay out of the way and let Keith Andrews do most of the work.

Elsewhere you could read about how crucial it was for Kenny to curry favour with Glenn Whelan and Shane Long, how he's a novice who represents a massive gamble for the FAI and even how the Association were worried that he hadn't given the correct impression in media interviews as under 21 manager. Concerned citizens queued up to pour cold water on what the uninformed observer might have been disposed to regard as a welcome appointment.

Let's address these somewhat spurious concerns. I'm a great admirer of Dunne, but in this case I feel his attitude to Kenny is coloured by his troubled relationship with Brian Kerr during the latter's time as Irish manager. (Some of the potential problems he mentions, like the undesirable nature of quiz nights, seem weirdly specific.)

It's hard not to feel that Kerr was unfairly treated because of his League of Ireland background. The senior players who seemed to find his management style so unacceptable didn't utter a word of dissent during the reign of his successor Steve Staunton, a much inferior manager to the former St Pat's man.

Dunne's complaint that his friends in England had never heard of Kenny is not necessarily all that damning to the new manager. I'd suspect not too many of them had heard of Heimir Hallgrimsson four years ago, but that didn't stop the Iceland manager's team dumping England out of the European Championships.

Richard Dunne with his Ireland under age manager Brian Kerr

Richard Dunne with his Ireland under age manager Brian Kerr

With all this talk about the hoops Kenny must jump through to win the respect of the Irish players, you'd swear he was taking over at Barcelona. The reality is that he'll be in charge of a team which has underachieved spectacularly in recent years.

Since 2017, Ireland have failed to qualify for the World Cup, been relegated in the Nations League and failed to qualify directly for the European Championships. The team has played 21 competitive games and won five of them, scoring just 13 goals in the process. If any of the Irish players think they're operating from a position of superiority, they must be seriously deluded.

The idea that Kenny represents a high-risk gamble is nonsense because Ireland have very little to lose at the moment. We are near rock bottom, on the verge of failure to qualify for a 24-team European Championship finals which would represent an absolute nadir of our international fortunes. It's very hard to see how Kenny could make things any worse.

A manager whose main experience has come in the League of Ireland is not an entirely unprecedented phenomenon either. Michael O'Neill went from Shamrock Rovers to Northern Ireland where his achievement in steering an almost absurdly limited squad of players to the second round of the European Championship finals verged on the miraculous.

The perpetually under-rated Eoin Hand brought Ireland to within goal difference of reaching a first ever World Cup finals in 1982, despite being cursed with a horrendously difficult group and victimised by some desperate refereeing decisions. The only team he'd managed before taking charge was Limerick United.

As for the resurrection of that FAI 'worry' about the manager's media performances, it's worth remembering that those concerned about this burning issue were members of an FAI old guard who never expressed any worry about the performance of John Delaney as CEO. So their opinion about anything to do with Irish football is entirely worthless. In the words of George Carlin, "The nerve of these pricks."

In any case the 'media concerns' story was in all likelihood an attempt to lay the foundation for shafting Kenny and giving Mick McCarthy a longer stint in the job. So it's irrelevant now. Personally, I'd take Stephen Kenny's sincerity over his successor's 'Professional Yorkshireman' routine any day of the week.

The resistance to Kenny is because he represents something new and unpredictable. These qualities are always disliked by that legion of the timid who'd much prefer things to remain as they are even if that means being permanently mired in mediocrity.

In reality, the arrival of Kenny is immensely intriguing.

For one thing it should provide a definitive answer to the question which has dogged discussion of the Irish team for the past decade, namely, "Do we really have to play like this?"

Under Giovanni Trapattoni, Martin O'Neill and McCarthy Ireland have been one of Europe's dullest and most unattractive teams. Reactions to this have split between 'realist' and 'romantic' points of view.

Former Ireland manager Giovanni Trapattoni

Former Ireland manager Giovanni Trapattoni

The former argue that this is the only way Irish footballers can play and that adopting a more expansive approach would inevitably result in humiliation. The latter suggest that some of our players display much more flair at club level and would blossom if given more freedom on the national team.

In the last three years, Ireland have ended up with the worst of both worlds. Under McCarthy the team was more boring than ever but unable to get the results which would have justified this grim approach. Nothing looks worse than unsuccessful pragmatism.

Kenny's arrival should see a complete change in approach. As under 21 manager he continued to embrace the adventurous, creative, front-foot approach of his Dundalk days. At Oriel Park he redefined what a League of Ireland team were capable of and in his brief stint as under 21 boss produced a new type of national team. Now he'll try and defy the conventional wisdom about what is possible once more.

The Kenny sceptics are not worried that he'll fail. They're worried that he'll succeed. Because if he does an entire fearful utilitarian world-view will be discredited. We will be freed from the shackles of the unimaginative 'English Football Man' thinking which has dominated the game here for so long.

That's a scary prospect for those who've staked their reputations on the insistence that there is no alternative for Irish football but the way things always have been. Kenny terrifies them because he's not just an outsider but a potential revolutionary.

A lot of the advice directed at the new manager has an air of concern trolling about it. It tells Kenny that being in the big job means he has to change. Like those generations of erstwhile Irish political radicals who sold out once they attained high office he must 'grow up' and 'show maturity' by becoming exactly the same as those who preceded him.

Should Kenny become the football equivalent of Pat Rabbitte it will be a significant betrayal. Not just of all the hopes invested in him, but of his own best self. He, and the style of football he represents, will have only one shot at this so it's important he retains the courage of his convictions and is as bold and brave as he has always been in the past. Not just the supporters but the players will respond to that.

I believe Kenny will keep his nerve and that he will, over the next few years, redefine our idea of what an Ireland football team can be. That's not to say he'll be the most successful manager in our history. He won't have the same calibre of players who were available to Jack Charlton.

But he can make the Ireland team one we enjoy watching every time it goes out and which does justice to a footballing tradition much less prosaic than the apostles of negativity would have you believe.

There are other grounds for hope apart from the new manager's elevation. The Sheffield United trio of John Egan, Enda Stevens and David McGoldrick and Wolves' Matt Doherty have all enjoyed fine seasons with teams which were still fighting for Champions League spots before everything was halted.

It's also time more Irish players on the verge of a top flight breakthrough than has been the case in many years Troy Parrott, Adam Idah, Aaron Connolly, Michael Obafemi, Mark Travers, Caoimhín Kelleher and Gavin Kilkenny among others comprise a generation which it may be premature to call 'golden', but which looks encouragingly lustrous so far.

The old 'we just don't have the players' excuse will be even less justified in the coming decade than it has been in the past. But Kenny won't need excuses.

This is the man we've been waiting for. Here come the good times.





GAA's wait and see policy might be wisest as others reveal their plans

Amid the depredations of Covid-19 some semblance of a sporting season is beginning to take shape.for return to action

It's likely that the Bundesliga will be the first major league to take the plunge back into competition. Germany has coped with the virus better than most and its football clubs are already back in training with a view to being back in action by the start of next month.

Should that happen, it's likely that the title battle between Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Red Bull Leipizig will attract interest all across the continent from a football-starved public.

The Premier League is considering a restart on June 1 while the English Football League also plans to return the same month. Given the suffering the virus has inflicted on Spain it seems incredible that La Liga might come back on May 28. But that's one of the dates being discussed, along with June 6 and 28. The League of Ireland's provisional restart date is June 19.

June could also see Royal Ascot take place on its planned dates from the 16th to the 20th, but behind closed doors. It's likely that the classic season will begin shortly afterwards as the value of these races as a pointer for the bloodstock market makes cancellation untenable.

Fans of motorised, rather than equine, speed may be cheered by the FIA's belief that they can still fit in 19 Formula One Grand Prix races before the end of the year, beginning with the French Grand Prix on June 28. Like the other June fixtures this would almost certainly take place behind closed doors.

Other sports are adopting a more cautious approach. Both tennis and golf have dropped their flagship British events, with Wimbledon and the Open Championship biting the dust. The former expects that the US Open, as planned all along, will begin on August 31.

The French Open has been rescheduled to a September 20 start though there's been controversy as the organisers took the step without consulting the players and the tournament will now clash with the Laver Cup, a recently instituted and fairly pointless match between Team Europe and Team World. There's even talk that some players may boycott the Paris event.

Golf's first Major should be the USPGA Championship on August 6. There's a frantic burst of action planned for September with the US Open beginning on September 17 and the Ryder Cup getting underway eight days later. The Masters will bring the curtain down with the final round taking place on November 15.

It's envisaged that the Six Nations will now wind up on October 31. On the other hand, Major League Baseball are considering a May start to their season with the plan being that at the start all clubs would be based in Arizona and all games played behind closed doors in the 11 ballparks within a 50-mile radius of Phoenix. The NBA are considering a similar innovation with Las Vegas being named as a possible venue.

The GAA's silence about its championship plans has drawn the ire of Cavan manager Mickey Graham who's called for "a wee bit of leadership from Croke Park. I think we should be allowed to see what is Plan A, what is Plan B, what is Plan C. But there hasn't been that at all, there's been no feedback at all really."

However, this may change after next Friday when an online Special Congress is being held in order to give the Association's Management Committee the power to reschedule the championships in light of the virus related disruption.

The GAA's caution about making plans might well be the wisest attitude. Covid-19 has already made nonsense of ill-founded optimism on the part of sporting bodies.

England's Rugby Premiership had initially planned on an April 24 return for example, but on Wednesday suspended the season indefinitely.

Fans everywhere are keen to see a resumption of sporting action but one thing we know for sure about this virus is that it has no respect for anyone's plans. For the moment it might be as well to consider those return dates as written in water rather than stone.