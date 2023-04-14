Jürgen Klopp discusses Andy Robertson and Jude Bellingham
Press conference with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of his side's Premier League match against Leeds. The Reds drew 2-2 in a pulsating game against Arsenal last weekend.
Latest Sport
Talking points as Man City and Arsenal clash in possible title decider at Etihad
Police say FA Cup final between Manchester rivals to start no later than 4.45pm
Conor Bradley to get Liverpool first-team audition in the summer – Jurgen Klopp
Can Ryan Mason spur Tottenham to top-four finish? 5 issues facing interim boss
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool must prove themselves worthy of European football
Constantine Hatzidakis set for on-pitch PL return following Andy Robertson clash
FAW chief hails Wrexham’s Hollywood owners for changing Welsh football forever
This is their chance – Andy Morrison says Arsenal must grasp opportunity at City
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to relish ‘incredible opportunity’ at Manchester City
Roy Curtis: Con O’Callaghan is Dublin’s Erling Haaland doppelganger – he just needs to be unleashed
Top Stories
Roy Curtis: Con O’Callaghan is Dublin’s Erling Haaland doppelganger – he just needs to be unleashed
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
UK police hunt four men ‘with Irish accents’ after boy (16) is bundled into black Mini
Revealed: How Irish households are being charged the highest prices in Europe for electricity
Latest NewsMore
Talking points as Man City and Arsenal clash in possible title decider at Etihad
Police say FA Cup final between Manchester rivals to start no later than 4.45pm
Rare set of etchings depicting Charles II coronation found at back of cupboard
Conor Bradley to get Liverpool first-team audition in the summer – Jurgen Klopp
Can Ryan Mason spur Tottenham to top-four finish? 5 issues facing interim boss
Irish comedian Kayleigh Trappe's hilarious impression of Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool must prove themselves worthy of European football
US President Biden confirms intentions to run for second term in office
Constantine Hatzidakis set for on-pitch PL return following Andy Robertson clash
Colm Murphy: Dissident godfather, who hand-picked Omagh for mass murder, was most prolific serial killer of Troubles