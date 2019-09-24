Johnny Sexton being monitored ahead of Ireland’s World Cup clash with Japan

Johnny Sexton did not train fully on Tuesday but Ireland still expect him fit to face Japan on Saturday in Shizuoka.

Skills coach Richie Murphy insisted it “wouldn’t be unusual” for fly-half Sexton to sit out a training session just 48 hours after playing in a Test.

Ireland hope British and Irish Lions playmaker Sexton will return to full training on Thursday, having sustained a minor quadriceps niggle in Sunday’s 27-3 win over Scotland in Yokohama.

Johnny Sexton (right) is continuing to fight off a knock to his thigh (Brian Lawless/PA)

Murphy also revealed Peter O’Mahony and Bundee Aki have passed their head injury checks and returned to full training, leaving both available for the Japan clash.

“Johnny went through rehab today, but he had also done some work with the team; but he’s being monitored,” said Murphy.

“We expect him to train fully on Thursday.

“That wouldn’t be unusual for him not to train two days after a Test match.”

Robbie Henshaw continues to step up the recovery from his hamstring problem that kept him out of the World Cup opener.

Robbie Henshaw (centre) remains unlikely to shake off his hamstring problem in time for Ireland’s clash with Japan (Brian Lawless/PA)

Murphy revealed Leinster’s powerhouse centre is back running, and will be reviewed again in the next 48 hours.

While Henshaw is unlikely to be ready to face Japan this weekend, Ireland continue to make positive noises about his recovery.

“Robbie was in training today; he’s in his return to play phase now,” said Murphy. “He did a lot of running today and came through that no problem.

“We’ll see what he’s like on Thursday and make a decision on him them.”

From the neon signs of Yokohama & Tokyo to the forests of Shizuoka - take a look at moving day for the team with @properchurch @Farrell_C93 & Ger Carmody.#TeamOfUs #ShoulderToShoulder pic.twitter.com/dqtv9m5pvo — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 24, 2019

Keith Earls, Rob Kearney and Joey Carbery are all fit and available for selection for Japan, leaving Henshaw Ireland’s only major injury concern – should Sexton recover from his thigh knock.

“Earlsy, Rob Kearney and Joey have all made really good progress, and it’s a good situation,” added Murphy.

“They were all at the point at the end of last week where they were effectively ready, but we didn’t want to take any risks.”

Ireland can move a long way towards a quarter-final with victory over Japan on Saturday, but Murphy insisted Joe Schmidt’s men were taking nothing for granted despite the hosts ranked being just ninth in the world.

Joey Carbery could feature in Ireland’s World Cup encounter against Japan in Shizuoka (Donall Farmer/PA)

Ireland are likely to mix up selection to face the Brave Blossoms, but Murphy insisted changes are not expected to be wholesale.

“The first thing is, we’ve a lot of respect for Japan. They are a very, very good side and they’ve proven that over the last couple of years,” said Murphy.

“The team we pick will be the team we believe will be the right team to play a Test match six days after the last one.

“There could be some rotation in it but it will be fully focused on beating Japan.”

