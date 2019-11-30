Dublin's five-in-a-row All-Ireland winning manager Jim Gavin has stepped down from the role with immediate effect.

Dublin's five-in-a-row All-Ireland winning manager Jim Gavin has stepped down from the role with immediate effect.

Jim Gavin has stepped down as Dublin football manager with immediate effect

A statement issued by the Dublin county board on Saturday lunchtime confirmed the news.

Statement: Jim Gavin departs as Dublin Senior Football managerhttps://t.co/Js7cIzZ3kQ pic.twitter.com/C37cgmlkrl — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) November 30, 2019

The statement read:

"Jim Gavin has this morning informed the County Officers, his management team and players that he was handing back the reins of the Dublin Senior Football team to the County Committee."

Chairman of the County Committee, Seán Shanley, added:

"Dublin GAA will be forever grateful to Jim Gavin for his dedication, commitment and contribution as a player and, since 2003, leading the next generation of players at U21 and Senior level.

"I regret his departure but appreciate the huge sacrifices he has made over this period.

"The committee will commence the process of considering suitable candidates to replace Jim and his management team shortly."

More to follow...

Online Editors