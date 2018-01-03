James McClean's house burgled during Baggies defeat at West Ham

West Brom winger James McClean has revealed his house was burgled during his side's defeat against West Ham on Tuesday night.

The evening began well for the 28-year-old as his goal gave Albion the half-time lead at the London Stadium. However, second-half goals from Andy Carroll, including an injury-time strike to give the hosts a 2-1 win, turned the game on its head.

Things got worse for McClean when he arrived home to find he had been targeted by thieves. "When you get home from a last min defeat and your house has been robbed... thieving, smelly b******s! Great night!" he wrote on his Instagram account.

McClean told the Derry Journal that a TV and a £26,000 watch were among the items taken and that the burglars had "wrecked the place". Several footballers' homes have been hit by burglars while they played in matches. Wayne Rooney had his home raided by thieves in 2016 during a game for Manchester United while in November, Sadio Mane and Dejan Lovren were targeted as they played for Liverpool in a Champions League game.

Press Association