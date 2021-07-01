Jack’s the lad: Douglas’ rising star seals Leinster Under 16 Boys Open title in style

Douglas’ Jack Murphy claimed a two-stroke win in last week’s Leinster Under 16 Boys Open at Delgany, but it was no surprise to members at the Cork club.

The 15-year old plus-three handicapper has been a key member of the Douglas Senior Cup team since last year, and his rise to the top is no coincidence after his club set up a forward-thinking Junior programme five years ago.

Between PGA professional Stephen Hayes and strength and conditioning coach Peter O’Keeffe, the club has put the juniors through the paces over the winter each year, and the results are starting to show.

“We have a really progressive Junior programme, and we’ve been doing a winter strength and conditioning programme from October to March for the last five years,” said O’Keeffe, a member of the club and a former Irish international and Irish Amateur Open champion.

“Jack’s been doing that since he was 11. I screen the kids and then gently move into speed and power, so we have a Trackman studio, and between myself and Stephen, we do their numbers and track their data.”

The club has other budding stars in Sean Reddy, Sean Deasy and James Walsh, but Murphy looks like one to watch already after his impressive win in testing conditions in Co Wicklow.

After beginning the final round in a tie for the lead with clubmate Deasy and Malone’s Fionn Dobbin following an opening 69, he added a final round of 71 to win by two strokes from Dobbin on two-over with Elm Park’s Aiden O’Carroll, Walsh and Belvoir Park’s Darcy Hogg finishing a further two shots back in a tie for third place.

“Jack is a super player,” O’Keeffe reported. “He’s been a super player in Douglas for a long time. He is really mature for his age and has a great attitude, and was on our Senior Cup team last year as a 14-year-old.

“We got beaten in the Munster final but he was an absolute stalwart – one of our main players with myself and Karl Bornemann. He shot 62 gross, 10 under par off the white markers the week before the Leinster Boys, so it was no surprise to us that he did win in Delgany. He will win plenty.”

A talented hurler with Blackrock, he looks set to be the heart of the Douglas Senior Cup team for years to come.

“He’s just one of those kids who loves to practice,” O’Keeffe added. “He’s really sure about what he is doing and really good under pressure. You are not worried about him.

“We did our classes online over the winter, and Jack knows his numbers and his speed. He’s hitting the ball 300 yards, has a great work ethic and a great future.”