I’ve been thinking a lot about Dadat. I wonder what he would have made of this strange year

‘It’s not dark yet, but it’s getting there.’

Bob Dylan,

Time Out of Mind, 1997

I always knew my grandad’s age. No matter where I was or what I was doing, I would never forget, because he was 50 years older than me.

I grew up on his farm in Co Waterford, just a mile and a half or so out from Kilcohan Park, Waterford United’s home ground. Due to a ‘complicated’ family situation, I spent much of my first 12 years living with my grandmother and grandfather surrounded by lush green fields, cows and dogs. As I was the first born grandchild, they enthusiastically embraced their second act of parenting. It’s fair to say I was doted upon.

I had pet names for them both. He was ‘Dadat’. She was ‘Gamma’. Gamma was slight in figure and slightly neurotic by nature. Gamma and I would sit by the ‘transistor’ at night. BBC Radio 4. Listen with Mother, The Archers, Kaleidoscope (she thought RTÉ was “too common” and that “Byrne was a bit of a bully”). She got a kick out of my “play acting” and I got a kick out of trying to make her laugh until her dentures came loose.

Gamma always insisted that I use good diction and “speak well”. Sometimes too well. Aged seven on one of my first, what we would now call playdates, with Tom, a boy from my class, I stood up at the dinner table and ventured, “Mrs Brown, may I be permitted to use the lavatory?” Tumbleweed. So Gamma was my first audience and you could say she introduced me to the Arts.

Dadat, on the other hand, gave me something else. My love of sport.

My earliest sporting memory is being woken by Dadat. “Mario, love, he’s fighting. ’Mon boy.” It was Muhammad Ali in Las Vegas. On RTÉ television at three in the morning in 1978. A miraculous apparition in two-channel land. I was about to see the superhero Dadat had told me about fight Leon Spinks. But the Ali I saw that night was soporific, flabby, and spent. He lost the title and I went to bed crying.

Dadat worked hard. He had to. Farm life is relentless. No holidays, no sick days. Cows don’t milk themselves. Cold, hard work. Sport was a welcome relief. In the evening as we walked up the lane towards the farm to bring in the cows, Dadat would hold my hand and sing. Perry Como “and I love you so” at the top of his lungs.

Six months after the Ali fight, he woke me again. “Mario, love, he’s fighting”. It was Ali v Spinks — the rematch. This time the superhero did turn up. I can still remember the stretch marks on Ali’s lower back from all the weight he’d lost. Cold, hard work. Ali danced around the ring and regained his title.

Dadat would fill my head with names. Best, Pele, Beckenbauer, Eusebio, and a mythical figure called Paddy Coad. Coad was a Waterford and Ireland legend. Dadat said he had once seen Coad take a ball down from 60 yards and trap it with his instep while looking in the opposite direction. That was enough, I was hooked. Hours were spent dribbling a ball between lumps of hardened cow shite. I even joined a club. I was told I had “an educated left foot”. Training was pure joy. “Go on Mario, go on boy. Express yourself, go on Mario all the f****n’ way boy.” Until of course match day when I received the ball and heard the cacophonous cry that thousands of Irish boys have heard before me, “GET F*****G RID OF IT MARIO BOY!” Pep Guardiola wouldn’t have lasted a week at Bolton Wonderers in Waterford in 1982.

All sport, any sport, was devoured voraciously by Dadat and I. Rugby, soccer, Wimbledon, even the Dublin Horse Show. Like many others (although I thought I was the only one at the time) I would reproduce the Aga Khan Trophy in full in the halls of our bungalow. Becoming jockey and horse at once (like a knight from Monty Python and the Holy Grail) I would gallop across the carpets towards the fence even giving myself a reminder on my backside with my imaginary riding crop as I vaulted over a coffee table. I would even perform an occasional refusal before an obstacle. Thus incurring three faults.

Dadat and I watched everything together. Eamonn Coghlan’s wretched Olympics fourth place. Again. This time behind ‘Yifter the Shifter’ who was rumoured to be in his late 40s at the time. And another local hero, John Treacy from Villierstown, winning the World Cross Country Championship in Limerick, covered head to toe in what to us looked reassuringly like cow shite.

In the World Cup of 1982 we watched the epic France v Germany semi-final together. Platini, Giresse, Tigana against Breitner, Rummenigge, Littbarksi, but also, as Jimmy Magee informed us, Horst Hrubesch, “the man they call the monster”.

As usual, I still sat on Dadat’s knee, but I was 12 now and beginning to get a little self-conscious about it. I was growing up. At 13 my parents reunited and I was brought to live in Dublin. But now I had two sets of parents and I continued to love Gamma and Dadat deeply. Dadat lived into his 90s. I remember visiting him at my auntie’s house when he was ill. Our conversation was initially stilted until a championship play-off match came on the box and we immediately found our common ground again.

I went back to see him once more. It was near the end. He was weak and we held hands. Suddenly he summoned some-thing from within himself. It was slightly otherworldly. He began singing. ‘Ol’ Man River’. At the top of his lungs. “You and me we sweat and strain, Body all aching and racked with pain.”

I’ve been thinking a lot about Dadat recently. I wonder what he might have made of this strange year of sport. His birthday was in February. This year he would have been 100.

