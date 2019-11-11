'It's the closest thing to flying that I can ever imagine' - Meet the female athletes living on the edge

Free-Climber

Scaling the scarily steep 1,500-foot rock wall known as Steck-Salathé, in Yosemite, California, using just ropes, a harness, and a collection of pieces of metal and wire to stop your descent should you fall, isn't everyone's idea of a good time. But for 26-year-old Offaly native Chloe Condron, it was one of her best days ever.

Taking a whopping 20 hours to complete, Condron and climbing partner Caroline Harney-Ayton set out at 5am to tackle the climb. They didn't finish until 1am the following day.

"The reason it's one of my proudest climbs is because it intimidated me more than anything I had ever done... It taught me that if I push through the doubt, fear and trepidation, I can do things that I couldn't even imagine doing a few years ago," Condron tells me.

Harney-Ayton led the climb and Condron took up the rear, which would usually be considered the relatively easier position.

"We decided that it made sense for one person to lead and the other to second with the bag. I took the bag and it was the most physically intense experience I've ever had. It definitely broke me for a moment but also gave me immense satisfaction to complete it."

Condron fell in love with climbing seven years ago while studying physics at University College Dublin. A few months in, she broke her back while bouldering (climbing low rocks without rope protection) and although her injury set her back, it didn't quell the romance.

In fact, she took a break from college to pursue her passion and this led to a total career change. Now she works full-time in climbing — route setting, managing and instructing at Awesome Walls in Finglas.

Being a female instructor has its own unique challenges, according to Condron.

"I'm quite an experienced instructor and I might need to approach someone because they might, say, have a belay set up dangerously. They can react quite negatively because they see you as a small female… I find I have to word my advice differently to a male instructor. I actually get it a lot less now, though."

Free climber Chloe Condron from Tullamore, pictured at Awesome Walls in Finglas. Picture: Frank McGrath

Other challenges she has faced have been her own internal issues.

"In my experience, women are extremely quick to doubt their strength and abilities, and that doubt then further prevents them from developing their own strength. This is something I am still working on myself."

Some of Condron's exploits will be the subject of a new documentary. In September 2019, a team of Irish climbers, including Condron, travelled to Owey Island, off the coast of Donegal, to find new, uncharted climbs. Condron called her ascent (pictured left) ‘A Feather in the West'. The film is to be released next year, and will be free to view at Pertex.com.

Joan Mulloy

Off-shore sailor

Few people can say that adventure is in their DNA, but 32-year-old Mayo woman Joan Mulloy can. The professional sailor and former engineer is actually related to pirate queen Grace O'Malley.

"Grace O'Malley's grandparents are my 17-times grandparents," she says.

Following in the wake of that famous seafarer, in 2018, Mulloy became the first Irish woman to complete the Solitaire du Figaro off-shore, multi-stage race. (She also completed it in 2019.) This month-long solo event covers thousands of miles, and each stage takes three to five days. Sailors endure a cocktail of solitude, sleep deprivation, wetness, intense concentration and subsist on a diet of freeze-dried food.

"You don't really get recovery time. You sleep 15 minutes at a time. The level of sailing is incredibly high so you can't let your guard down for a second or you'll lose places. That intensity continues for up to five days before you have time on land," she says.

Off-shore sailor Joan Mulloy

Even on shore, it's manic.

"You've got two to three days to recover… get repairs done and debrief with your coach. You have to check the weather, prepare food, make sure you have physically recovered… in effect, you spend about a month in a high-adrenalin state."

Sailors may also encounter serious weather conditions and huge seas. "You have your batten-down-the-hatches routine for those situations. You can't get hysterically sad, happy or nervous… you don't lose yourself in the 'what ifs'."

In fact, Mulloy says her greatest challenge is sponsorship.

Thankfully, for 2019, support came from Grace O'Malley Whiskey.

"They're such a good fit for me. Grace O'Malley ruled the waves and the company were like… you've got a boat, you're into sailing, you're a woman and you're related to her."

The only downside was that the sponsorship came late in the season. "Unfortunately, if you've a low-budget campaign and you're late to the game, everything starts to snowball. You're slower on the water, you have less time on land and you have less help. It's hard to be everything — athlete, logistics manager, technical manager, sponsorship manager…"

Interestingly, Mulloy thinks that lately, being a woman may have actually helped with sponsorship. "There has been such a focus on female sport recently. That has been a help."

Mulloy is currently in the middle of another big race, a two-person event from France to Brazil in November. She is one half of the only all-female duo competing. But her real goal is the 2020 or 2024 Vendée Globe. This epic race sees competitors sail solo and continuously for about 100 days. If Mulloy finishes, she will be first Irish person to sail non-stop solo around the world.



Clare Keeley

Ultra-runner

Clare Keeley's story sounds a little bit like that of a superhero. Most of the time, she's what people might consider to be typical for a 43-year-old woman. She's a nurse, wife, and mum to three daughters (aged 11 to 15). She juggles housework with homework, lifts to gymnastics and work schedules. But whenever she can, she slips on her running gear. And then she's ultra-Clare.

Keeley discovered her passion eight years ago following "seven years of being pregnant or breastfeeding".

"I had to get back to who I was," she says.

It started with laps of Arklow harbour, progressed to a marathon within the year and then the March 2013 Connemara Ultra. Then she took her ultra-running into the hills.

Keeley has now completed 20 ultras and has had podium finishes in 11 of them. She ran for Ireland in the 2018 50-mile Trail World Championships.

The hardest event Keeley has completed is the Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc, which is widely regarded as one of the world's toughest foot races. It's 171km long and has a savage elevation gain of 10,000m. "It took me to places I never could have imagined in terms of pain… ever since that, nothing seems huge," she says.

Ultra trail Runner Clare Keeley. Photo By David Conachy 29/10/2019

Keeley's most recent achievement was being second woman home in the 200km Kerry Way Ultra in September. The longest event she has ever completed, it took her 31 hours and 19 minutes.

When asked how she finds time to train, Keeley laughs and tells a school-gate story. "One of the mothers once said, 'I see you running in the mornings and I think I'd love to have time to run like you'. I nearly choked because my life is counted in minutes. I literally run in from work, light the fire, put food in the oven, jump in the car, collect kids and shoot back. I sometimes set the alarm for 5am and go running… or I'll run after 10pm. You make the time."

Keeley confesses that her husband is "not a mad fan" of her running. "He says, 'just do what you have to do and I'll mind the kids'. He thinks the long-distance stuff is all a bit crazy. I think he is amazed by it. Secretly, though."

One of Keeley's main motivations is making sure her three daughters see they can achieve anything. "My mother raised us by herself and she always said, ‘the world is your oyster; go for it'. I want my girls to see that you can take something that seems quite hard, train for it and you can succeed."

Claire Walsh

Free-diver

Imagine holding your breath for six minutes. That's the length of the Queen song 'Bohemian Rhapsody'. Now imagine heading to depths of 60 metres on that breath. That's equivalent to descending from the top of Dublin's Liberty Hall all the way to the ground (and all the way back up) — on one breath.

Incredibly, this is exactly what 36-year-old Clare Walsh is capable of.

In September, Walsh took her talents to the world stage at the AIDA Depth World Championships in the French town of Villefranche-sur-Mer. She was the first Irish female competitor to take part.

While the Kildare native failed to take home any medals, she did set two new official Irish records, reaching a depth of 36m in the constant weight (CWT) discipline and 44m in the free immersion (FIM) dive. In FIM, you pull down from the surface on a rope, and in CWT you kick down with fins.

Walsh discovered free-diving by chance in 2015 when she was travelling, and it has been her passion ever since.

Free-diver Claire Walsh Pic: Daan Verhoeven

"I did a bit of scuba-diving. I really enjoyed it but found the equipment cumbersome. While I was snorkelling one afternoon, two lads left the surface and kicked down, going into an underwater cave. I thought this was the coolest thing ever. They told me it was free-diving. That evening I found a course on an island off Honduras… after that, I was hooked.

"It's the closest thing to flying that I can ever imagine. After a good dive I tend to go like the emoji with the love hearts in its eyes. It's nothing short of magical."

Walsh has been training full-time for the championships since November 2018, spending time in Egypt to prepare. She self-funds her sport and was helped through a GoFundMe page and sponsorship from Timewise Systems. She also uploads imagery from her dives on Instragram (@clairewalshlife).

Before Egypt, Walsh worked as a voice and movement coach, and as a puppeteer in Lambert Puppet Theatre. She says that all of her life experience contributes to her diving.

"You'd be surprised in the overlap between all the disciplines… The cross-section always seems to be the same; the breath."

Walsh says free-diving has changed her life.

"Learning to hold your breath and take it underwater requires a level of mental strength, awareness and focus like no discipline I've experienced. Breath work, relaxation techniques and mindful meditation are key elements of this sport."

Leah Maunsell

Enduro Mountain Biker

There is nothing more thrilling to 20-year-old Leah Maunsell from Co Cork than hurtling down a mountain trail on her bike, tackling tight corners, zipping between trees, handling rocky drops and sometimes even taking flight as she completes a course.

"When I get to the bottom, I'm buzzing. The adrenalin rush is huge. You don't get that from anything else. I used to play GAA but I just wasn't getting that rush from it," says the UL business studies student.

Maunsell started riding at 11. "My dad and brother started in Ballyhoura near where we live. I just joined in and loved it. When I started racing, there were no girls so I raced against the boys."

Roll on nine years and Maunsell has just bagged second place overall in the U-21 category of the Mountain Biking Enduro World Series. She has dominated the scene here in Ireland, having taken the overall Elite Women's Enduro National Championship title every year since 2014.

Mountain Biker Leah Maunsell, pictured at Ballyhoura Mountain Bike Trail, Co Limerick. Pic: Don Moloney

Enduro mountain biking combines the physical fitness needed for cross-country racing and the bike-handling skills and courage required for steep and scary trails. Races are typically made up of three to five timed downhill stages, plus untimed but mandatory transfer (cross-country) stages. The final race of the Enduro World Series in Switzerland in September comprised five steep alpine stages totalling 18km of loose rocky terrain with over 2,800m of descent.

Despite the fact that most mere mortals would struggle to walk down the kind of terrain that Maunsell covers on two wheels, Maunsell doesn't get scared.

"I don't really ever get scared. In a competition, you know you have to do it. You don't really have the chance to be scared."

She says that the women's mountain biking scene is starting to grow here in Ireland and that it's a really supportive.

"Women are more encouraging than men. They'll do whatever they can to help themselves and each other. It's really friendly. People think it's a sport for men, but when you try it and see women there you realise women can do it and are doing it.

"On our Facebook groups, there is so much support from women encouraging other women to come and take part. It's really nice."



Rachael Lee

Open-water swimmer

In July 2019, 44-year-old Rachael Lee added world's fastest crossing of the North Channel to her list of achievements. As part of team Ocean Breakers, which included her husband Tom Healy and friend Ronan Joyce, the trio completed a relay swim between Co Down and Scotland in nine hours and 20 minutes. The previous fastest — six-man — relay took nine hours and 55 minutes. As well as smashing records, Team Ocean Breakers also aims to draw attention to plastic waste.

The 34.5km swim involved bone-rattling water temperatures of 11-13ºC, swathes of vicious Lion's Mane jellyfish and brutal currents. Lee, who lives in Malahide, Co Dublin, says: "After each period swimming, it took about an hour to warm up. It was like you were having convulsions, you were shivering that much. And then after another hour, you got back in. There were thousands of jellyfish. The only positive was that the water was so cold that you felt the stings less."

Orca whales were also spotted while the trio swam.

"At one point, there was one behind me. I didn't see it… I wouldn't have wanted to know. What we had said was, ‘if there's a whale or a basking shark…don't point, don't shout, I don't want to know. I just want to swim'."

Long distance open water swimmer, Rachael Lee. Pic: Mark Condren

Lee is no stranger to swimming achievements. In 2016, the full-time fire-fighter and mum of six-year-old twin boys claimed the Irish record for the fastest solo English Channel crossing — nine hours and 40 minutes. That record previously belonged to her husband!

Lee says there is a healthy rivalry between the two but that Healy is a huge support to her. "For the Channel, the kids were really small so Tom took a year off training so I could train. He'd push the buggy by the sea and shout to me 'keep going'. I couldn't have done it without him. He was so selfless."

Not everyone is quite so supportive, though. "People say things like, ‘look at her training all the time, those poor kids'. They don't realise I train from 6-7.30am before work and before they're up, or when they're asleep. I want my boys to say, 'my Mammy works, she trains and she has done this. I want them to have the same respect for me and all women as their dad does. I want to show them that women can do anything men can."

Weekend Magazine