Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore has become the first woman ever to win the Grand National at Aintree.

Blackmore, 31, rode Minella Times to victory at odds of 11-1 at Aintree on Saturday in the 173rd running of the famous race.

“I don’t even feel human right now,” Tipperary-born Blackmore said after her victory.

Blackmore told ITV Racing: "I just cannot believe it. He was an absolutely sensational spin.

"What [trainer] Henry de Bromhead does with these horses, I don't know! I'm so lucky to be riding them, I just cannot believe I'm after winning the Grand National. This is unbelievable."

Charles and Eimir Blackmore cheered on their daughter from their home in Killenaule, Co. Tipperary this evening.

Speaking to Paschal Sheehy on RTÉ this evening, Eimir said: “It’s like dream time, it’s absolutely incredible. We never expected something like this could happen. It’s wonderful for her and it’s wonderful for racing in general.

"You never think it’s going to happen. You never think she’s going to have a double whammy and have a really good Cheltenham and a really good Grand National. It’s just a dream.”

Her father Charles said: “I was talking to her for just about 40 seconds and she just said, ‘You’re talking to the Grand National winner’.”

Blackmore was full of praise for her horse, one of seven in the race owned by JP McManus - among them Any Second Now.

Blackmore added: "He was just incredible, he jumped beautifully.

"I was trying to wait for as long as I could - when we jumped the last and I asked him for a bit, he was there. It's just incredible.

"I don't feel male or female right now - I don't even feel human. This is just unbelievable."

Blackmore has broken down one of the biggest gender barriers in sports by becoming the first female jockey to win the gruelling Grand National horse race.

Female jockeys have only been allowed to enter and race in the National since 1975, when the Sex Discrimination Act was passed.

She has become the new face of British and Irish horse racing in what has been a difficult time for the sport. Three weeks ago, she became the first woman to finish as the leading jockey at the prestigious Cheltenham Festival.

Blackmore led home a one-two for trainer Henry de Bromhead, with100-1 Balko Des Flos following her home.

The Irish jockey bided her time before challenging and leading two out en route to even greater glory at Aintree.

Aidan Coleman partnered Balko Des Flos and Any Second Now was third for trainer Ted Walsh, with Willie Mullins' Burrows Saint finishing fourth to complete a clean sweep for Irish horses.

After the race, trainer De Bromhead said: "It's fantastic. Rachael is breaking all records. We’re just delighted.

"It looked like Rachael had the race won at the last, but we all know how that can change. Any Second Now looked a bit unlucky with his passage and he started to come back at us and obviously Balko was staying on as well.

"Rachael got a great passage all the way round, a lot of luck on her side and he winged fences for her. It was brilliant."

Blackmore also received congratulations from President Michael D Higgins, with a tweet from the President of Ireland Twitter account saying: ““My congratulations to Rachael Blackmore on an historic achievement at Aintree. Today’s win is both a personal and sporting success, and comes only a month after her groundbreaking wins at Cheltenham.”

âMy congratulations to Rachael Blackmore on an historic achievement at Aintree. Todayâs win is both a personal and sporting success, and comes only a month after her groundbreaking wins at Cheltenham.â — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) April 10, 2021

Blackmore previously encouraged young riders to follow their dreams, as she never imagined making it as far as she has.

The 31-year-old was dubbed the ‘Queen of Cheltenham’ after winning six races, becoming the first female jockey to claim a Champion Hurdle and being named the leading jockey at the festival.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland last month, the Tipperary jockey said: “When I was in pony club I never thought I could be a Rachael Blackmore.

“So, I think for all of them [young riders] they should just dream however they want to, it can be achieved.

“If you work hard and you get the opportunities anything can happen.”

Blackmore has previously said she believes gender is irrelevant when it comes to racing, but said she is lucky to be in a sport where “gender isn’t an issue”.

"I suppose when I came into racing Katie and Nina [Walsh and Carberry] had already broken that barrier for me and they never made a big deal out of it, so I just continued on with their ethos,” she said.

"I feel inside racing it's not a big deal, maybe in the outside world it is but we are very lucky to be involved in a sport where gender isn’t an issue or made any deal about, so I’m very grateful for racing in that sense.”

The Tipperary native grew up on a dairy farm and her love of horses began here at a very young age.

"I grew up on a farm surrounded by ponies and my parents trucked me and my brother and sister around the country to pony club events and hunting,” she said.

“I always loved horses and ponies, they have given me some of the best days of my life.”

When asked if she is ever fearful while riding horses that are racing at incredible speeds, Ms Blackmore said “no”, and if a jockey does think this way, it probably shouldn’t be their job.

"I think if you’re a jockey and you’re thinking about what could go wrong it's probably time to not be a jockey as your profession,” she said.

"Being fearful is not something you can have on your brain when you are doing our job.”

