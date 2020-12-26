'It's a hard game, you need a horse to put you on the map - Smith

Breeding is one of the most commonly used words in the equine industry, and not just in terms of horses. Be it trainers, jockeys or grooms, the vast majority of those working in racing have had their love of horses passed on through family over generations.

That's what makes Matthew Smith's story even more remarkable as while his father Kevin always had a hand in ownership of various horses, there was little to suggest that the younger Smith would go on to forge a name for himself in the training ranks.

"When I left school, I started working on the buildings with a local man and sure the money was good and that's what I was at for a few years.

"Then, when that kind of went pear-shaped with the recession, I kind of just turned my attention to horses," Smith says.

Smith admits that his is an "unusual" case, but he doesn't have to look far for inspiration with fellow Meathman Gordon Elliott earning a reputation as one of the game's finest trainers despite being an outsider - son of a panel beater and a housewife.

It does present plenty of challenges, though, as the 38-year-old isn't connected in the same circles as others who were born into the sport and it took the exploits of One Cool Poet to really put his name on the map despite taking out his licence in late 2012 and striking with one of his first runners the following January.

To win once at the Galway Festival is an achievement, to prevail twice is a major feather in anyone's cap, but to walk away with three victories on the Flat at Ballybrit within four days with the same horse is something special and his phone started buzzing in a way he hadn't imagined.

"We learnt as we went along. When I started training, I thought, 'Work hard, try and get a few winners and do it right and we'll get horses' but it's hard unless you're connected and it's hard if you don't have the contacts. It's hard to get these owners," he says.

"Up until One Cool Poet done the three in Galway, I don't think I really got a call from a stranger at all to give me a horse. It was all through people I knew and friends. We got plenty of winners up until then, but it was really after that publicity that people were starting to ring about taking a horse.

"There was huge publicity out of that and then him winning at Irish Champions Weekend, but up until that . . . if you haven't got a real background in it and the contacts, it is a hard game. You need a horse to put you on the map."

"One Cool Poet did that - he will feature in a handicap hurdle today (1.40) having made a successful recovery from injury with two pleasing efforts on the flat - but Ronald Pump is threatening to send Smith's star soaring into orbit this Christmas at Leopardstown."

Had the line come a little later in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle, Smith could have been celebrating his first Grade One winner as the €1,000 bargain buy continued his rags-to-riches story to finish with a flourish and scare eventual winner Honeysuckle.

Having also finished runner-up in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, the seven-year-old is the horse which Smith has been waiting to go to war with in prestigious contests at the various Festivals.

He enjoys rubbing shoulders with the game's elite with Monday's Leopardstown Christmas Hurdle next on the seven-year-old's agenda and it would be a major achievement should the Kilmessan trainer deny the likes of Elliott and champion trainer Willie Mullins at the highest level.

Serious

"It's serious. We don't have any big-money owners here to be given big horses and it's serious to have a horse like that. He's a small horse and he was bought cheap, it's fairytale stuff really," Smith says.

"You don't buy a horse for €1,000 as a store and expect anything like that. That's the joys of horses, you just never know. He'll either be good enough or he won't be but all you want is for him to run his race on the day.

"Those bigger lads, if they don't win a Grade One today, they'll win one next week with something else.

"It'd be disappointing for him to go by without getting one so fingers crossed that he can do it."

Recent Dundalk winner Irish Poseidon (today) and new recruit Callthebarman (Monday) are also intended runners at the Foxrock track with Smith, who has approximately 25 in training, eyeing a fruitful Christmas.

Given that he trains on the same road as Ger Lyons, what a story it would be should Smith grab his maiden Grade One in the same year as his near neighbour landed his first Classic success.

Stranger things have happened.