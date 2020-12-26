| 6.9°C Dublin

'It's a hard game, you need a horse to put you on the map - Smith

Young Meath trainer has gone from strength to strength after One Cool Poet's Galway coup

Finding his rhythm: Matthew Smith is eyeing a fruitful Christmas as he looks to land a maiden Grade One Expand

Michael Verney

Breeding is one of the most commonly used words in the equine industry, and not just in terms of horses. Be it trainers, jockeys or grooms, the vast majority of those working in racing have had their love of horses passed on through family over generations.

That's what makes Matthew Smith's story even more remarkable as while his father Kevin always had a hand in ownership of various horses, there was little to suggest that the younger Smith would go on to forge a name for himself in the training ranks.

"When I left school, I started working on the buildings with a local man and sure the money was good and that's what I was at for a few years.

