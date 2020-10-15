Italy get all-clear for return to training ahead of Six Nations clash with Ireland

Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton and Italy’s Luca Bigi pose for a photo with the Six Nations Trophy. Photo: Steven Paston/PA

Italy have been permitted to return to training on Friday ahead of next week’s Six Nations game against Ireland.

The Italians' reparations had been halted after Gloucester scrum-half Stephen Varney, as well as a member of staff, tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

However, the second round of testing produced all negative results, which has come as a welcome relief.

Ireland are due to take on the Azzurri at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week, with both squads set to undergo further routine testing before the eagerly-anticipated clash.

A statement from the Italian federation read:

"The Italian Rugby Federation informs that, following the COVID-19 positive case detected on Tuesday at the Men's National Team meeting, in retreat in Rome in preparation for the Guinness Six Nations recoveries, the entire Team Group has been subjected to a second molecular test.

"The outcome confirmed the negativity of all the players called up and the negative test of Stephen Varney, who will continue to observe the protocol established by the competent health authorities.

"A staff member tested positive for COVID-19 who, as early as the evening of Sunday 11 October, showing mild symptoms, immediately placed himself in fiduciary isolation in his room.

"The staff member, whose first swab gave negative results, is in good physical and psychological condition, continues to show mild symptoms and is constantly monitored by the medical staff.

"The Italian Men's National Team will resume regular preparatory work for matches against Ireland (Dublin, 24 October) and England (Rome, 31 October) from tomorrow, Friday 16 October."

Online Editors