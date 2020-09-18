'It costs us money to only allow 5,000 fans in' - IRFU, GAA and FAI seek additional €70m to cover Covid losses

The FAI, IRFU and GAA are seeking an additional €70m from the government to deal with losses related to Covid-19. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The return of spectators is 'absolutely paramount' for the FAI, IRFU and GAA, the Dail special committee on coronavirus has been told.

IRFU Chief Executive Philip Browne said a two-metre separation of spectators, as at present, would allow only 7,000 people into the Aviva stadium.

"Unfortunately that’s not going to make any difference," he said, referring to rugby’s perilous financial position, with the sport projected to become unsustainable in 2021 after a 150-year history if money doesn't start coming back into the game.

A two-metre separation, on the other hand, would allow 18,000 spectators into the ground. "That will help," Mr Browne said.

"It is still not going to solve the problem entirely, but it will help."

Putting 5,000 spectators into the Aviva stadium is actually a cost, Mr Browne said.

"It costs us money to do that. It achieves one objective in getting spectators into the ground, but it actually ends up costing us a significant amount of money to do that.”

Getting a higher level of attendance was necessary to break even at a minimum, he said.

GAA President John Horan said: "A small return of attendance is not going to turn around our position, and that is why we have had to come to the door of Government."

The three organisations are to make a formal presentation to Government, aimed at securing increased funding — but also emphasising the return of spectators.

There is a significant difference between two-metre distancing and a one-metre separation between fans, said interim FAI chief executive Gary Owens, and achieving the lower distance was a "major goal."

Tom Ryan, director general of the GAA, said: "Whatever the limits are determined to be, we will adhere to them and implement them resolutely.

Mr Browne said: "We will work within the parameters we are given," emphasising the long experience of the three organisations in handling large gatherings.

GAA President John Horan said: "Whatever funding we get we will distribute through our organisation." Clubs resources on the ground had considerably dried up, he said. His GAA colleague, Mr Ryan, said the GAA had lost €21 million so far, with another €20 million at risk

IRFU Chief Executive Philip Browne said the club game had been successfully opened up at amateur level and it was so far working well, whereas the UK was not considering a return to club games until next year.

The three organisations are understood to be seeking total Government assistance of €70 million. "I can’t see it (the financial position) improving much unless we get fans back in," said Gary Owens, interim chief executive of the FAI.

He said the money sought was in respect of losses in 2020 only, and further subvention would be needed next year if the crisis situation persisted.

Labour TD Duncan Smith asked about the impact of the Shamrock Rovers v. AC Milan match in Tallaght being played behind closed doors.

Mr Owens said: "You would definitely have had a full stadium. I expect the money would have been down 90 per cent on what they wold have expected. They are going to take a significant hit," he said.

Income through streaming, which had been initiated as a fundraiser for League of Ireland clubs with the start of the new season, had been "disappointingly low," he added.

Mr Browne said another example was the Leinster v Saracens European Champions Cup game, which would normally produce a gate of €2million.

"That is €2 million that is not going to arise, because there will be nobody at the match," he said.

The UEFA Supercup would have 20,000 spectators as an experiment next week, Mr Owens said, and that experience would be fed into Government through the Expert Medical Group set up by all three organisations.

Mr Browne said the IRFU was monitoring the playing of games with spectators in Australia and New Zealand, even though there were particular circumstances in the southern hemisphere.

Ireland is due to host some soccer games in the European Championships next year, originally planned for this year, and the FAI regarded it as still on track.

