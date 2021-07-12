Irish sports fans have shown British how to behave, Leo Varadkar says

ONLINE racism against football stars who missed crucial spot-kicks in the final of the European Championships has been condemned by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

He also deplored violence at Wembley, but said he believed Ireland’s joint World Cup bid with England would ultimately be unaffected.

And he decried the booing of the national anthems of opposing teams by English fans – saying Irish fans had shown them the way when respecting God Save The Queen at Croke Park in 2007.

Mr Varadkar, a former Minister for Sport, said: “I obviously saw the match last night, and I think the best team won – so my sincere congratulations to Italy on their victory.

“I have to say I really feel for three guys who missed penalties [Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford]. For Gareth Southgate to experience that twice in his career, losing on penalties in that way, it must be really tough for him and for the three who missed.

“But certainly I would say to anyone who's engaging in any form of abuse online, that that's really unacceptable.

“Certainly I will be saying to the tech companies in Ireland that they have responsibility not promote, and to take down, anything of a racist nature.”

“I haven't contacted them yet about it, but it's the kind of message that I would happily make public here,” he declared at a news conference.

Mr Varadkar added: “I think England's team is a tribute to their nation, but unfortunately some of their supporters are not – and we saw the violence and bad behaviour at Wembley.

“We also saw something really unfortunate in sport, some people booing something else’s national anthem [Fratelli d’Italia], and that shouldn’t be done.

“I was there the day when God Save The Queen was sung for the first time in Croke Park at a rugby match, and the respectful response of the Irish crowd was exactly the way I think fans should behave.

“I think it's very disappointing that a number of English fans behaved the way they did. It's a minority and I don't think we should ever try to tar up a whole nation or a whole set of fans or supporters, based on the behaviour of what I believe was a minority.”

Ireland remains 100pc committed to the joint World Cup bid with England, he said, adding: “I’m very keen that Ireland should be part of that.”