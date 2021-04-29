Irish sport unlocks: Fans back in July, dilemma for underage soccer and 11 senior Championship titles up for grabs

The next stage of the easing of restrictions in Ireland will be reveled this evening and the eyes of the sporting nation will be watching.

While kids resumed training earlier this week and casual golf and tennis returned, tonight will see significant steps as the country starts to return to some sort of normality.

As reported by the Irish Independent, adults will be given the all clear to return to training in pods of 15 from May 10 and, crucially for many sporting organisations, the Irish Independent understands plans are being discussed about a pilot scheme for the return of fans from July 5.

While we already know that the inter-county GAA season will begin on Saturday May 8, it will be June 7 before full contact training and matches get the go ahead for 'non elite' players.

There are still 11 senior county finals up for grabs but with inter-county competition to be run off first, those deciders will most likely take place later in the year as the number of counties involved in the respective All-Irelands decreases.

This earlier-than-expected resumption will mean a rethink for schoolboy soccer chiefs in the country. It had been expected that this summer would see a return to training with competitive action resuming in August. However, with an early June return to competitive action, leagues such as the Dublin District Schoolboy League (DDSL) - the biggest in the country - are rethinking plans about the prospect of running summer competitions while the Schoolboy Football Association of Ireland (SFAI) will explore plans about hosting the Kennedy Cup - normally held in June - at a later date in the summer.

KEY SPORTING DATES AS IRELAND UNLOCKS

May 10: Return to non contact training in pods of 15.

June 7: Return of full training and matches. Gyms and swimming pools reopen for individual training.

July 5: Pilot scheme for return of fans