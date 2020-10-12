IRFU slam 'disappointing and misleading' comments from Dundalk chairman Hulsizer

Dundalk chairman Bill Hulsizer - father of PEAK6 owner Matt - hit out at the FAI and IRFU

The IRFU has hit out at what it described as "disappointing and misleading" criticism from Dundalk FC chairman Bill Hulsizer who says there is “bad blood” between the two institutions.

The American lashed out at rugby’s governing body after learning the Airtricity League Champions would not be able to host FK Molde at the Aviva Stadium nest Thursday because the stadium is being used by the national rugby team who face Italy in the Six Nations two days later.

The clash means Dundalk’s owners Peak6 are considering taking all of the club’s Europa League group stage matches, including their meeting with Arsenal, north of the border to Windsor Park rather than split them between the Aviva and Tallaght Stadium which the Dundalk chairman says would cost the club an additional €50,000.

The club’s Oriel Park home does not meet UEFA requirements and they are set to make a request to UEFA to allow them host the three home matches against Molde, Arsenal and Rapid Wien at the home of the Northern Ireland national team and Linfield.

A union spokesman said it would be logistically impossible to turn the ground around in such a short space of time and said it was “disappointing” and “misleading” to suggest otherwise.

Ireland routinely train at the stadium on the eve of their internationals, while there would be a huge logistical challenge in replacing the branding around the ground between the match and that 'Captain's Run' session.

“The IRFU understands that it would have been operationally impossible for the Aviva Stadium to facilitate a short notice request from Dundalk Football Club to hold a Europa League fixture just two days before the rescheduled Ireland v Italy Six Nations match,” IRFU communications director Stephen McNamara said.

“The exceptional grounds people and operations teams at the Aviva Stadium were presented the impossible task of having to repeatedly replace posts, clean all facilities multiple times, and crucially, prepare, paint, repair, cut and repaint the playing surface four times between Wednesday, when pre-match football practice would have taken place, to Saturday, for the pre-booked rugby fixture.

“The ask to effectively repurpose the surface four times in three days was impossible to deliver.

“The IRFU have been disappointed to see misleading comments on this matter in recent days.”

Hulsizer has been a fierce critic of the IRFU in recent months and re-iterated his belief that the Aviva Stadium could be put to better use.

"It is an underused stadium that is losing money every year," he told RTÉ.

"I think what the IRFU are doing is saying we don't like what you said but if it's the truth then change it and move on.

"The FAI have not been uncooperative.

"The only mistake they made when we were establishing the dates was they assumed they had a partner in the IRFU, not an enemy, but they've worked hand in hand with us to get this thing over the line.

“It's important for them as well but the only mistake they made was saying okay to us.”

Hulsizer also appeared to accuse the IRFU of hypocrisy in seeking government support while turning down his club’s interest in hosting the game.

"Obviously there is bad blood that will continue because the IRFU is happy to take their money from the Government," he said.

"They're begging for money, I didn't make that up, I saw that in the newspaper, so I can't see how they are turning business away."

Hulsizer said the club are determined to play these matches at the best available ground.

"We decided to pay extra for the Aviva. It costs more to rent the Aviva but the bottom line, Tallaght costs more than the Aviva when you take into account all the add-ons,” he said.

"Do you really want to host Arsenal in Ireland in Tallaght Stadium and broadcast it to the world? We have one of the best stadiums around. The Aviva Stadium is gorgeous and we're trying to promote Irish football, not just Dundalk, by playing there.

"The bottom line is us having to play in two stadium costs us about €50,000 extra because the stadiums have to be prepared for UEFA and we pay to prepare them at our expense. So if we have to prepare two stadiums instead of one that means you've got double the expense.

"Tallaght is a lot less ready for what UEFA need than the Aviva. Make no mistake this is about money. If they really don't want us and sport in Ireland doesn't want us that's okay."

Relationships between the two sporting institutions are strained after a move by Peak6 to take over the FAI's stake in the Aviva Stadium came to nothing earlier this year.

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne said in September that, while the issue was discussed by the board of the company that runs the stadium for the FAI and the IRFU, the government's interest in the project meant it was not a runner.

“I think it was discussed at the board of the Aviva Stadium," he said.

“There was a meeting with Peak6 and the decision of the board was that it was not something we wished to pursue at that moment in time.

“The most important stakeholder, in some respects, in relation to the Aviva Stadium, is the Government and the State, who invested €190m in it.

“I don’t think anything will be happening without the blessing of the State.”

Online Editors