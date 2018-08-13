Ireland's hockey stars get €500k boost as part of one-off allocation

IRELAND’S hockey heroes are to get a €500,000 boost on the back of their silver medal performance at the world cup.

The sport is to get the top allocation from a one-off giveaway by the Government, totally €1.7m.

Transport Minister Shane Ross confirmed the money will be split between 17 sporting bodies, benefiting activities including boxing, rowing, golf, cricket, rowing, badminton and Taekwondo.

An additional allocation of €250,000 in capital funding for high performance equipment to be used by the country’s top sailors and rowers.

The Irish Sailing Association will be allocated €160,000 and Rowing Ireland will be allocated €90,000.

Mr Ross and his colleague Sports Minister Brendan Griffin noted that this special funding allocation is separate to the 2019 funding priorities highlighted at the recent launch of the National Sports Policy 2018-2027, including €1.5million in further support for our athletes’ preparations for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Mr Ross said: “We have seen some truly extraordinary achievements over the past few weeks, with medal success for our Women’s Hockey Team, as well as Irish rowers, sprinters, para-cyclists and gymnasts.

“Recognising the success of our sportsmen and women, who do so much to inspire Irish children and young people, I am delighted to announce this additional funding for high performance programmes across a range of sports.”

He said the €500,000 for hockey represented a “significant proportion” of the money available and should help the women’s team “continue to build upon their remarkable successes”.

“I would also like to highlight the consistently excellent performances of the O’Donovan brothers and I am pleased to be able to announce an additional allocation of capital funding to provide our rowers and sailors with the boats and equipment they need to compete at the highest level.

“I am committed to ensuring that Team Ireland will have every possible support on the road to Tokyo 2020 and I am confident that we will be able to provide further increased support in 2019 and 2020,” Mr Ross said.

The breakdown of funding is as follows:

Hockey Ireland €500,000

Horse Sport Ireland €175,000

Olympic Council of Ireland €175,000

Paralympics Ireland €100,000

Gymnastics Ireland €75,000

Swim Ireland €75,000

Athletics Ireland €50,000

Irish Athletic Boxing Association €50,000

Confederation of Golf in Ireland €40,000

Cricket Ireland €40,000

Cycling Ireland €40,000

Irish Sailing Association €40,000

Rowing Ireland €40,000

Triathlon Ireland €30,000

Badminton Ireland €25,000

Irish Judo Association €25,000

Irish Taekwondo Association €20,000

