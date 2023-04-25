Ireland to face Croatia and Luxembourg in bid to make European Basketball Championships

Ireland team during a time-out in the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 pre-qualifier clash against Switzerland in Dublin last year. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Ireland are set to face NBA-level opposition in their latest bid to make European Championships having been drawn against Croatia and Luxembourg in the third round of pre-qualifying for EuroBasket 2025.

Mark Keenan’s men will begin their campaign on July 19 against the Croats, who boast Bojan Bogdanovic of the Detroit Pistons and the LA Clippers’ Ivica Zubac among their ranks.

They then face Luxembourg away on July 26 before facing the reverse fixture against the Croatia on July 29 and welcome the men from the Grand Duchy to Dublin on August 5. All games will be broadcast on TG4.

Ireland failed to progress at the first hurdle last year following defeats to Switzerland and Austria in the first round of pre-qualifying.

Croatia will pose a significant challenge having qualified for every EuroBasket competition since 1993, finishing 12th at the most recent event last year.

“A very exciting group for us, with world powerhouse Croatia alongside Luxembourg and ourselves,” said head coach Keenan.

“I see this as a great opportunity for us to play against the best and show what we can do. Luxembourg, we know well from friendly internationals and they are a very dangerous side and not to be underestimated.

“We were negotiating some more friendly games with them as perpetration for this competition, but those plans will go out the window now.”

Ireland’s EuroBasket 2025 third round pre-qualifiers

(All games will be broadcast on TG4)

Ireland v Croatia, National Basketball Arena, Wednesday, July 19

Luxembourg v Ireland, Wednesday, July 26

Croatia v Ireland, Saturday, July 29

Ireland v Luxembourg, National Basketball Arena, Saturday, August 5