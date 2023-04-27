Ireland face uphill battle to salvage draw in second Sri Lanka Test

Graham Hume bowls during the second day of Ireland's second Test match against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. Photo: Getty Images — © NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ireland are faced with a daunting rearguard action to salvage a draw on the final day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle after another record-breaking batting display by the hosts.

Double hundreds from Kushal Mendis and Nishan Madhuska propelled Sri Lanka to a massive 704-3 declared – a lead of 212 runs – which Ireland reduced by 54 for the loss of two wickets by stumps.

Mendis hit 11 sixes in a top-score of 245 and was within inches of equalling Wasim Akram’s record of 12 in a Test innings only to be denied by Matthew Humphreys at long-off who took a superb juggling catch to give Graham Hume his first wicket at the highest level.

There was no such consolation for Ben White who went wicketless, while fellow spinner Andy McBrine’s marathon 57-over effort deserved better than figures of 1-191, his one success coming via a successful review that removed Madhuska lbw for 205.

Angelo Mathews, who made 0 in the first Test, was dropped at midwicket off Hume on one, and took full advantage of the let off to reach his century as he and Mendis added 133 for the third wicket.

The declaration came immediately after Mathews became the fourth of the top four to make a hundred – only the third time that has happened in Test history – leaving

Ireland a tricky 22 overs to survive after two grueling days in the field.

James McCollum was bowled by an off-break for 10 while fellow opener Peter Moor opted for attack and cleared the ropes twice before being well caught at short cover by Mathews driving at left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

Skipper Andrew Balbirnie and Harry Tector survived the final nine overs with little alarm on a pitch, that while offering some turn, hasn’t deteriorated as much as expected.

Meanwhile, Pembroke all-rounder Orla Prendergast has signed for Bristol-based Western Storm on a short-term deal to play in two of England’s domestic cup competitions.