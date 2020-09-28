Ireland clinch Pony Nations Cup as Merveldt shines in Qualifier

An action-packed weekend for Irish riders was highlighted by Anna Merveldt's finish as runner-up in the Dressage World Cup qualifier in Budapest. (Stock photo)

A member of the Girls in Green team that qualified Ireland for the Tokyo Olympics at last summer's European Championships, Merveldt steered Esporim into third in Saturday's Grand Prix and then went one better in yesterday's Freestyle won by French rider Morgan Barbancon (Sir Donnerhall).

Elsewhere, Denis Lynch, who was also consistently placed throughout the week with Chopin's Bushi, bagged €20,000 for fourth place with Cristello in the French Grand Prix in St Tropez, which was won by Belgium's Niels Bruynseels (Gancia de Muze).

In Sentower Park in Belgium, Chef d'Équipe Lucy Allen led the Irish team of Ryan Sweetnam (Kilcummin Cruise), Jack Brennan (Alonsa), Niamh McEvoy (Caliber-de) and Alex Finney (Still Got Me) to win the FEI Pony Nations Cup.

Ireland took the lead with a zero score in Thursday's first round and held their nerve in yesterday's deciding second round to add just eight to their scoreline, giving them a definitive victory over Germany and The Netherlands who were joint-runners-up spot on a score of 16 faults apiece.

On the home front, Sam Watson won the feature class at Ballindenisk International Horse Trials in Cork. Watson snatched victory in the feature CCI4*-L class.

Cathal Daniels was out in front with Barrichello going into the final phase on a Dressage mark of 27.8, but two fences down saw them drop to seventh while their showjumping clear saw Watson and Imperial Sky clinch the win on a score of 30.5.

Runner-up was Sarah Ennis with Horseware Woodcourt Garrison and Camilla Speirs lined up third with Lukas.

