Ireland and Leinster prop Tadhg Furlong signs new deal

Ireland and Leinster prop Tadhg Furlong has signed a three-year contract extension with the Irish Rugby Football Union which runs until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 29-year-old tighthead has won 52 caps for his country after playing all three of their autumn internationals as Ireland extended their winning streak to eight games.

Furlong also started the last six Tests for the British and Irish Lions, having been selected for the summer tour of South Africa following the 2017 trip to New Zealand.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora told irishrugby.ie: “Tadhg has again illustrated his pedigree as one of the best tightheads in world rugby.

“His performances for Ireland and the British and Irish Lions in the past year have been top drawer and we are delighted that he has extended his contract to the end of the 2024-25 season.”

Furlong, who made his international debut ahead of the 2015 World Cup, has made 116 appearances for Leinster, winning the Heineken Cup in 2018 and four PRO14 titles.

“November was a really positive block for the Ireland squad and it was great to have supporters back in the stadium,” he said.

“Ireland and Leinster have started the season well and both squads will be aiming for silverware again this season.”