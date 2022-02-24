Invasion fallout – Russia facing expulsion on all major sporting fronts as Ireland's Ukraine tie set for move

Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Russia are facing the prospect of expulsion from major sporting events, such as the play-offs for the 2022 World Cup finals and the removal of hosting rights for the Champions League final this year.

Sporting bodies will take guidance from national governments in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning. Sanctions at UN level would force sporting bodies to employ those sanctions, as happened in Belarus where EU sanctions caused Belarus to lose out on hosting the world championships in ice hockey last year and the national football team were not allowed to play their most recent home World Cup qualifiers in Belarus, playing instead in Russia.

Україна - моя Батьківщина! Я завжди пишався своїм народом і своєю країною! Ми пережили багато непростих періодів, і за минулі 30 років сформувалися як нація! Нація щирих, працелюбних і волелюбних громадян!Це найголовніше наше надбання! …https://t.co/sQxCFpwHIz pic.twitter.com/6LNW6Cw9oR — Andriy Shevchenko (@jksheva7) February 23, 2022

UEFA will also inform national bodies of the implications on sport caused by Russia's invasion, but it's certain now that the Republic of Ireland's Nations League tie in Kyiv in June will not go ahead there. The FAI had already been prepared for that tie to be moved from Kyiv to Lviv, but if Ukraine do carry out their plan to play their games in June, all matches would be played on neutral territory.

Locally in Ukraine, the immediate reaction of authorities was to suspend the domestic league. "After the imposition of martial law in Ukraine, the championship draw has been suspended," the Ukrainian league said in a statement issued 24 hours before the league was due to resume following the winter break.

Dynamo Kyiv issued a statement on their social media channels, proclaiming their resistance to the invasion. "We are on our land, and we will not give it to anyone! For us - the truth, for us victory! We will definitely win, and Ukrainians from Uzhgorod to Lugansk, from Chernihiv to Sevastopol will be proud that they are citizens of a great state called Ukraine," the club said.

Dynamo's veteran Romanian-born coach Mircea Lucescu vowed to stay and support the nation. "I will not leave Kyiv, I will not return to Romania, I am not a coward. I hope this war started by idiots will be stopped as soon as possible. I never considered it possible that a war would start," Lucescu said today.

Former national team manager Andriy Shevchencko called for unity in the face of Russia's attack. "Today is a difficult time for all of us. But we must unite! In unity, we will win! Glory to Ukraine," said Shevchenko.

Russia were due to play at home to Poland in a semi-final play-off for the World Cup in March, with the winners of that tie at home to either Sweden or the Czech Republic, but political and sporting figures in Poland have already expressed their extreme concern about being asked to travel to Moscow. Ukraine are also involved in the World Cup play-offs, drawn away to Scotland in the semi-final, as either Wales or Austria would have home advantage for the play-off final.

Even before the invasion in the early hours of Thursday, Polish MEP Tomasz Frankowski, a former international capped 22 times at senior level, had called for UEFA to announce that St Petersburg would not host the Champions League final.

"The invasion of Ukraine is a moment that makes us think about what is really important in life. The possibility of declaring war on a European state should meet with clear opposition not only politically but also the entire sports community," Frankowski said.