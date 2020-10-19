Inter-county GAA plus 'elite' rugby, soccer and racing to continue behind closed doors but gyms to close in level 5

There was relief in sporting circles tonight as the Government confirmed that 'Elite Sport' will go ahead as the country faces into a new six-week lockdown.

But what do the new restrictions mean for individual sports?

For the GAA, the news means that the football and hurling Championships will proceed as planned and the National League will finish as scheduled next weekend.

Rugby too has a busy schedule with the Six Nations restarting for Ireland on Saturday with the visit of Italy to the Aviva Stadium. A trip to Paris on October 31 will close out the tournament while the PRO14 will carry on for the four provinces.

Shamrock Rovers will now get the chance to wrap up a first League of Ireland title since 2011 as the truncated season should now finish on time in November. The FAI Cup will also get the chance to finish out.

Stephen Kenny's Ireland side will continue the search for their first win with games against Wales in Cardiff and Bulgaria in Dublin next month. A third fixture, potentially away in Bosnia has been mooted but has yet to be confirmed.

The racing industry has also got a pass with both horse racing and greyhound racing exempt from the lockdown.

However, the news isn't so good for general participation with gyms set to close along with leisure centres and swimming pools so people will need to find other ways to stay active until December at the least.

There is confusion with regard to golf with the Golfing Union of Ireland tweeting that they will issue clarification tomorrow as they "want to get all the facts before making a statement."

