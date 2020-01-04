Insurance crisis: Suite of measures to deliver lifeline for beleaguered teams

The moves are expected to provide a lifeline for up to 12,000 sports clubs operating across the country, amid the insurance crisis that has threatened some with closure.

Club members will sign new waivers to the effect that they will not be covered if they are injured on the club grounds if engaged in activities not directly related to the club.

The changes under the Civil Liability Act will not have any impact on player injury cover, in place to provide a payout if someone is injured playing sport. The Occupiers Liability Act 1995 will also be amended to limit the ability to bring a claim by visitors, recreational users of club facilities, and trespassers.

It means a member who gets injured attending a social function would not be able to sue if the club is properly run.

Junior Minister with responsibility for insurance reform Michael D'Arcy said thousands of GAA, rugby and soccer clubs are having their very existence threatened.

The move by the Government is in response to the insurance crisis that has seen premiums surge, with some clubs finding it difficult to get any cover.

This has led to a threat of closure for some, including historic Athy RFC.

The new regime will put more responsibility on individuals for their own well-being and affect both members and visitors, as well as potential trespassers.

But it is planned to amend the Civil Liability Act to require club members to sign a waiver to the effect they will not be covered if they are injured on the club grounds if they are engaged in activities not directly related to the club.

This will apply, for example, if they slip at a club function rather than being injured on the pitch.

And a court judgment, that a sports club member injured at a dance cannot sue the club, will now be incorporated into law.

In that case, a court found a club member could not sue after he fell at a dance on the premises.

Meanwhile, the Occupiers Liability Act 1995 will also be amended to restrict liability by way of a warning notice in clubs and business premises.

This will limit the ability of visitors, recreational users of club facilities, and trespassers making a claim.

Only in cases where there is evidence of an intentional, reckless disregard for safety would there be grounds to take a case.

All the changes are also expected to apply to businesses in the leisure sector.

They come after Athy Rugby Club came close to closure when it was unable to get insurance cover due to having a number of claims.

And Mr D’Arcy said he has Government backing to incorporate the changes into existing legislation to stop non-members, such as dog walkers, and trespassers taking cases against clubs.

“We have to protect sports clubs around the country so we need to bring in changes in this manner,” he said.

Asked if he expected a backlash from the legal lobby in the Oireachtas to the changes, Mr D’Arcy said: “The legal lobby will find it hard to stop moves to protect sports clubs.

“I would like to see someone standing up in Leinster House saying they are not in favour of sports clubs.”

He said the moves to make the legislative changes would be initiated immediately when the Dáil resumes.

And he is seeking clarity on the constitutional issue of whether adults can sign waivers on behalf of children.

Courts tend to make very high awards when children succeed in an injury claim.

“We can’t have circumstances where clubs provide facilities around the country and a dubious claim closes them down,” he said.

Mr D’Arcy said Kilanerin Ballyfad GAA club in Co Wexford, where he is chairman, has seen its annual insurance premium double to €4,000, putting a huge strain on

volunteer members.

He is also hopeful the Perjury Act, sponsored by Senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh, will become law in months.

