Inspiration for all of the nation

The sports sector in Ireland remains very much in recovery mode following the upheaval of the last 30 months. The good news is that the recovery is happening, but there is a lot of work to be done to get more people back active.

The recently published Irish Sports Monitor showed that the numbers participating in sport and physical activity were down last year, having fallen below pre-pandemic levels.

The ISM, conducted by Sport Ireland, is a large population survey undertaken every two years to examine the levels of participation in sport and physical activity across our adult population (over 16) and is one of our main tools when it comes to diagnosing the health of the sector.

It informs the National Sports Policy, serves to feed into other policy development and we utilise the insights we gain in our work with the Central Statistics Office (CSO) to marry information they have about future population trends and the areas that require our attention.

The ISM helps us to establish targets, identifies who is less active, gaps and barriers in terms of participation, and trends and patterns across ages, communities and sports.

And while it’s true that exercise levels are down six per cent on the numbers we saw in 2019, when you divide 2021 into quarters we can see that the numbers are slowly recovering, which is encouraging. We can see the bounce back happening and we must acknowledge the additional Government funding that was made available over the past two years to help the sports sector mitigate the worst effects of the pandemic.

Areas of focus for us in the coming years must be those groups that were disproportionately affected by the pandemic — women, those with disabilities, people from diverse backgrounds and those from lower socio-economic backgrounds. At Sport Ireland we are committed to giving everyone the chance to enjoy the huge benefits of a fit and healthy lifestyle, regardless of their gender or background.

For women, personal sport such as the gym and yoga, and indoor sport are down, because facilities were closed for so long during the pandemic. This disproportionately impacted women, who tend to exercise more indoors.

There has been huge work and investment in the area of women in sport and post-pandemic we have to help women to rediscover their interest in sport and physical activity.

During the pandemic people discovered the outdoors and research shows that people are more likely to stick with exercise if they engage outdoors as opposed to indoors. This has the added value of improved mental health and increased environmental awareness among other benefits. We are co-lead on the National Outdoor Recreation Strategy which is being developed with the Department of Rural and Community Development and will be published later this year.

One of the groups we are most concerned about are those from disadvantaged communities. They were impacted significantly by the pandemic and that’s reflective of the types of employment people in these communities are engaged in — they didn’t have the luxury of working from home and were less engaged in online activities.

Throughout the pandemic there was an understandably greater level of fear among those with a disability and this affected their participation in sport and physical activity. We have to continue to build a strong sports sector so that all groups can have confidence in it and that those involved are fully trained to allow people to safely enjoy participation.

Another area we are looking to improve is involving more people from diverse backgrounds, including the LGBTI+ community, people from diverse ethnic backgrounds, travellers, people with disabilities and others. Different groups have different levels of engagement and this is a challenge.

We recently launched our Diversity and Inclusion Policy and this identifies the barriers people in these groups experience when it comes to involvement in sport. We have to train, support and build confidence in the sports sector to provide opportunities and make sport more desirable for those from diverse groups.

This can be as small as knowing the correct terminology and giving a volunteer in sport the confidence to ask a person with a disability “what can I do to make this easier for you?” and know that this won’t cause offence.

Sport and physical activity leads to improved health outcomes, both physical and mental, and longer and happier lives and everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy these.

Sport Ireland is the lead agency for the development of sport and physical activity to ensure our population is active, healthy and well into the future. I am a huge believer in collaboration and it is through collaboration, with various Government departments, with universities and many other partners that we will be able to achieve our goals.

We are developing a new digital database of sports facilities which will provide full and detailed information of every opportunity to be active in Ireland. If it’s outdoors, for example, we will include information on accessible facilities for people with disabilities and so on. This means that, for example, when local authorities are looking at the construction of cycle tracks, they can work to include these sports facilities on the route to remove barriers to access, which is a particular challenge in rural Ireland.

The ISM found that twice as many people now use wearable technology compared to 2017 to motivate them and to support their activities, while there has been a huge increase in the use of apps in self-led activities. This area will continue to grow and we are looking at the development of an innovation hub on the Sport Ireland Campus, alongside our existing innovation fund and innovation ambassador programme in our NGBs to ensure we play our part in the growth in innovation in sport.

Collaboration and innovation are just two of the ways we will be able to help the nation towards the target of 60 per cent of adults regularly involved in sport of physical activity by 2027.

The physical infrastructure of sport is just as important in driving participation rates and supporting sustained involvement in sport. From Sport Ireland’s perspective, the ongoing development of the Sport Ireland Campus is a key strategic aim. We will soon publish an ambitious masterplan for the Campus, which will not only provide additional world-class facilities for our high performance athletes, but also countless opportunities for the community and general public to get involved in sport and physical activity. The Sport Ireland Campus is a fantastic and accessible resource that is open to everyone to enjoy.

The global pandemic has changed our relationship with sport and physical activity and this is a challenge we must rise to in order to ensure the ongoing health and wellbeing of our population into the future.

As the leader of Sport Ireland, and someone who has always enjoyed the benefits of sport and physical activity, I intend to do everything I can to play my part and I hope you feel the same way too.

Dr Una May is CEO of Sport Ireland