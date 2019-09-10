INM journalist making firm progress on rowing journey ahead of Dublin Sculling Ladder

Having enjoyed a brief spin up the Liffey in a quad boat with double world champion Sanita Puspure, our man Ian Gaughran was set the task of competing in his own race by Rowing Ireland.

Now Ian is smack bang in the middle of an intensive training program to compete in a single scull during a time trial event at Islandbridge next month - the Dublin Sculling Ladder.

With not so much time on his hands and having never rowed before, it is a daunting task but one Ian is embracing, with huge help from the rowing community.

Coupled with tailored strength and conditioning training from Westpark Fitness trainer Prabhat Parmar, Ian has been on the river learning the ropes at Neptune Rowing Club and with the Dublin Municipal Rowing Club as he aims for October 12.

Learning the hard way, here is a snippet of how things are going so far...

