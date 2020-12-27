Increasing our physical activity is silver lining on coronavirus cloud

Restricted movement, the closure of facilities, cancelled competitions, no contact and limited numbers at training are just some of the sacrifices made by those in the sport and exercise sector in the national effort to slow the spread of the Covid-19.

Despite these restrictions, sport and physical activity also played their part in maintaining and improving Ireland's mental and physical health as people realised the value of keeping fit and found new ways to do it.

Nationally representative research conducted by Teneo for the 11th consecutive year into the health and exercise habits of the nation has highlighted the complex and far reaching impact 2020 - a year like no other - had on how we exercise and the motivating factors for doing so.

Despite the rolling lockdowns there were more people leading active lifestyles compared to last year with a small, but significant, one per cent drop in the number of people claiming to take no form of exercise. Forty per cent of all Irish adults claimed that their fitness levels improved this year citing that they had more free time and had realised the value of exercise during lockdown.

Sport by its nature brings people together, and often in close quarters, so the reported 15 per cent decline in the number of people playing competitive or structured sport in the last 12 months will come as no surprise.

The migration of people from structured sport, coupled with more people opting to get off the couch and get active, resulted in the biggest shift in how the nation exercises since this research began.

Walking, the nation's long-standing preferred form of exercise due to its accessibility for all ages, experienced the biggest increase in participation rates with 62 per cent of all adults walking for fitness this year compared with 44 per cent in 2019.

Despite a fall in the number of people commuting, cycling, which has seen little growth over the last five years, flourished during lockdown with almost twice as many people taking to two wheels. Men are more than twice as likely to use cycling as a form of exercise than women with the highest rates seen amongst 18 to 24-year-olds at 46 per cent.

Swimming pools closed their doors for large parts of the year and yet the number of people swimming held steady at 19 per cent. This could in part be down to an increase in the number of people swimming in our seas, rivers and lakes where numbers have swollen to such an extent that the Gardaí and HSE urged people to stay away from the traditional Christmas swimming hotspots in Dublin.

Running is now the nation's fourth favourite form of exercise, up from seventh spot last year. Unheard of before March, virtual running events flooded the running calendar and were a resounding success with 22,000 taking part in the virtual VHI Women's Mini Marathon and 9,000 in the KBC Dublin Marathon race series.

The number of people engaged in gym and personal fitness activities crashed from 29 per cent last year to 19 per cent as a result of closures, restrictions and a preference for outdoor forms of exercise. Interestingly, there was not a mass cancellation of gym memberships with rates holding firm at 25 per cent, perhaps a result of some members engaging with their gyms through virtual fitness classes.

Similarly, the number of people who are members of a sports club other than the gym was largely unchanged this year with 17 per cent of all adults being a member of a sports club. Interestingly there was an overall boost to club memberships as one third of all sports club members joined a new sports club in 2020.

Improving our physical health is the number one reason why we exercise, but just under two-thirds said they also used exercise as a tool to manage their mental health. The benefits of exercise on the mental health of the nation was felt equally amongst men, women and across all age brackets. As the country faces into another lockdown the role that exercise can play in not just the physical but also mental health of the nation cannot be understated. The Government has been pushing this message as evidenced by a series of high-profile campaigns from Sport Ireland and the HSE encouraging the nation to get active in a safe way.

Fitness trackers are fast becoming part of everyday life in Ireland. Just how common they have become in a short period of time is staggering; 37 per cent of all adults wear a fitness tracker compared to just 13 per cent in 2017. There is an obvious trend. Women are more likely to wear a fitness tracker than men and those aged 18 to 24 have the highest usage rates. Perhaps most interesting is the fact that one in three people aged over 55 wear a fitness tracker, proving that age is no barrier to counting daily steps.

Their popularity amongst users is undisputed. Three-quarters of people who wear a fitness tracker claim it motivates them to be healthier and to exercise more. With so many advocates and as technology becomes more affordable, it appears we are a long way from reaching fitness tracker and fitness technology saturation and we expect this industry to progress further and become more integrated with everyday life.

This research has confirmed what we all believed anecdotally; these are different times and the nation is exercising in different ways and for different reasons. Whether we will return to our previous activity habits and levels is yet to be seen but what is certain is that exercise, in all its forms, is vital for the physical and mental health of the country.

Rob Pearson is a director in Teneo, a leading sport and sponsorship consultancy