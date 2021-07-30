Increased crowds of up to 40k to be allowed for All-Ireland finals with 25k for Ireland’s September World Cup qualifiers

Up to 40,000 fans will return to Croke Park for the All-Ireland finals with 25,000 expected for Ireland's World Cup qualifiers at the Aviva in September. Picture: Sportsfile.

Sports Minister Jack Chambers today confirmed that increased attendances of 24,000 for the four All-Ireland semi finals and 40,000 for the two finals will be allowed at Croke Park over the next month.

Stephen Kenny's Ireland team have also been handed a boost by the support of close to 25,000 spectators for September's World Cup qualifiers with Azerbaijan (September 4) and Serbia (September 7).

All of Kenny's previous home games in Dublin have taken place behind closed doors.

The news will also deliver a welcome financial boost to the FAI who have struggled desperately without ticket revenue.

Match income fell from €8.1m to just €300,000 in 2020.

“I am delighted to announce increased attendances for the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals as well as two World Cup Qualifiers,” Minister Chambers said.

“This is an important signal of how far we have come as a country. From the start of this process I stated we wanted to be ambitious around getting supporters back in stadia all around the country and the figures for the upcoming games show that is exactly what is happening.”

“I am really pleased we have implemented a very careful return of crowds starting with smaller numbers at first and gradually increasing over the summer months. The pilot events have been a great success and have shown how live sporting and other events can be held in a safe manner,” he added.