In Off The Post: Daniel McDonnell's look at the Irish game on both sides of the pond

It was a weekend of many highs and lows for the Irish game...

Green Scene: Selection of strikers will test McCarthy’s policy

Mick McCarthy’s next Irish squad announcement will be a proper affair, with a 23-26 man squad rather than a provisional 40-man effort.

He’s due in town next Tuesday and the identity of his front players is set to provide the major talking point.

Brighton’s Aaron Connolly and Spurs’ starlet Troy Parrott are on his radar. As it stands, McCarthy is going to find it hard to make room for all of his striking options if he narrows it down to four in his final 23 again.

Sheffield United duo David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson are certainties if fit – McGoldrick does have a hamstring issue to shake off. McCarthy said post-Bulgaria that Luton’s James Collins would be in it.

Seán Maguire is fit at Preston and scored another big goal on Saturday but a freak injury ruled him out of the last camp. If he gets a recall then Scott Hogan is in bother. And Shane Long looks set to remain in exile. It explains why calling in the young guns isn’t so straightforward.

The Numbers Game

14 - Age of Evan Ferguson, a sub for Bohs in Derry on Friday. A talent.

3 - Times that six different Man City players have scored in a PL game.

24 - Years since Barcelona failed to win any of their first three away games.

Rising Stock

Aaron Connolly: The 19-year-old Galwegian was first sub for Brighton at Newcastle and was inches away from marking his arrival with a maiden Premier League goal. He doesn’t need to think about going on loan now.

John Egan: Praise was showered on the Corkman after an imperious performance in the heart of the Sheffield United back three in their seriously impressive success at Goodison Park. He has made a seamless transition to top-flight football.

Brendan Rodgers: He did inherit a good squad, which is why he was tempted to leave Celtic, but Leicester’s early season performances do pay a huge compliment to their manager. They have momentum to put points on the board and show an intention to stick around at the business end of the table.

Falling Stock

Roy Keane: His financial stock has definitely soared after penning a deal with Sky and the Corkman will make contributions that will get his name out there again, but accepting the offer would suggest that plans to return to management aren’t working out.

Marco Silva: Leicester’s fine start to the campaign is placing focus on Silva, who was expected to bring Everton towards top-six territory. He’s got to be worried after back-to-back defeats against Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

Marcus Rashford: The Manchester United forward is within his rights to be frustrated with poor service, but he still needs to produce a higher level of performance to drag his side out of a rut. He hasn’t scored in an away Premier League game since February.

League of Ireland: O’Donnell’s new gig

Stephen O’Donnell played his part in the title charge but he won’t be at Oriel Park tonight.

He made it clear on Friday that he’s immersed in his new job as St Patrick’s Athletic boss – having worked as opposition scout with Dundalk until August.

The rookie boss was speaking after his side’s draw with Shamrock Rovers on a dramatic day as his wife Michelle gave birth in the morning after 24 hours in labour. O’Donnell missed training on Thursday with his coaching staff taking over.

O’Donnell said he would watch tonight’s game on TV before being reminded he might have parenting duties. “Oh Jesus!” he said. “I didn’t even think. I won’t be watching.”

His life has changed suddenly.

First Division: Limerick’s sorry end

Shelbourne’s joy in Tolka Park on Saturday evening contrasted dramatically from a miserable end to the season for Limerick.

Indeed, it may close the chapter on a fairly turbulent period for the game on Shannonside with serious doubts hanging over this entity’s survival.

They were the butt of Shels fans’ jokes on Saturday with a number of empty betting dockets thrown onto the pitch at various intervals of the evening, a reference to ongoing investigations into unusual patterns around two Limerick fixtures.

Limerick lost the game 7-0, a grim capitulation just four years after 5,000 fans crammed into Markets Field for a play-off.

That offered a glimpse of potential that makes the fall so galling.

On This Day – 1959: Rovers' Euro landmark

Sixty years ago today, Nice were in Dalymount Park for the second leg of their European Cup tie with Shamrock Rovers.

It was the third year of Irish participation in the burgeoning competition. Rovers lost both legs to the great Busby Babes in 1957.

A year later, Atletico Madrid hammered Drumcondra 13-1 after a bruising 180 minutes for the League of Ireland side.

But Rovers made their presence felt this time around, with a 3-2 loss in France keeping the tie alive. A Liam Hennessy wonder goal put them ahead after 15 minutes in Dublin. Alas, Nice levelled and held out to progress in front of 50,000 fans.

Still, it was Ireland’s first positive 90-minute result at that level.

