Ian Gaughran: 'Howth Summit 10K was a Gaelforce of nature'

How far have we raced to this point? How much higher can up be before what goes up must come down? I wonder what score New Zealand are beating Ireland by now? But this is some craic, isn’t it?

Not too long after the start of the Gaelforce Howth Summit 10K on Saturday, as the wind picked up and rain began to hammer down, these were the questions I was asking myself.

My mind was racing with strange and wonderful thoughts as the pain of grabbing a handful of gorse rifled through the palm of my right hand.

Once the sting of the gorse subsided, and with my cardiovascular system getting to grips with the climb up Howth Hill, the race settles down and becomes maniacally enjoyable.

A little bit of background and insight into race prep may come in handy.

Distance running — any distance — would not be my forte. But with a bit of training under the belt, from the gym treadmill to Tibradden Wood in the Dublin Mountains, there are hopefully enough miles in the tank to see me through the race and finish in under an hour. That’s the challenge.

Ian Gaughran and Chris Bermingham are pictured after completing the Howth Summit 10K

Having spent the guts of the past three months training for a rowing race on the Liffey a week previous, my cardio fitness should have been fine and from then, it was a case of how far the legs would carry me.

With my friend and training buddy Chris Bermingham, I lined up at the start line with some trepidation, fearing the unknown but excited at the prospect of what lay ahead. A quick safety briefing and the hooter blows — we’re off and running and instantly travelling uphill, quads burning from the get-go.

That initial ascent already separates some of the pack as we navigate towards our first real climb. Up a steep set of steps and through bushy, slippery, dense forestry, we soon emerge at the foot of Howth Hill.

It’s here that I grab hold of some gorse as I attempt to get up and over the steep, rocky, gorsey terrain. A handful of competitors gasp for some delicious clean Howth air.

“This wasn’t what I was expecting,” one of them mumbles through a lump of saliva as I urge him on. Me neither, buddy!

One by one, we file through the gorse bushes and over Howth Hill, getting a quick bit of respite as the terrain levels out and we catch a breath.

It’s not an ultra run by any means — it doesn’t claim to be — but Gaelforce’s Howth Summit 10K certainly presents racers with a physical and mental inspection.

Lungs burning, quads burning, calfs on fire and not even close to halfway yet, there are times when digging deep is required, particularly as a second ascent up Howth Summit approaches before racing alongside Greenhollows Quarry.

Ian Gaughran in action during the Howth Summit 10K

A couple of visits to the “pain cave” (a term borrowed from the queen of ultrarunning Courtney Dauwalter) later and everything becomes even more enjoyable.

Hurtling down the back of Howth Hill, probably going half a step too fast, is exhilarating and scary, but in a good way.

That’s due to impaired vision after the downpour that has arrived, but I feel strong, very strong, and start to pick off targets.

Back down towards Howth village, with the encouraging sound of the finish line in the distance, I bound back in to the grounds of Howth Castle with the end in sight.

I haven’t felt this strong throughout the whole race and I’m into the final kilometre or so — the further we’ve gone, the stronger I’ve become.

It’s an incredible feeling and I’m already thinking of stepping up in distance for another trail run — hell, why not the Gaelforce West in the summer, maybe a marathon, the sky is my limit.

It’s here that it hits. Like a log on a swing straight to the chest, the last climb from Howth Castle to the finish line at Deer Park Golf Club hammers at my being.

I feel like it has taken my soul — in essence, I want to quit and there is no option but to power walk for 20 strides, twice. I feel defeated with the end in sight. How has this happened?

Back into the pain cave we go which, strangely, is a place I’m starting to enjoy because I’m hating every second of these last gruelling minutes.

A glance at the watch and I’m at 57 minutes and 13 seconds. The golf club is in the distance and the finish line is just around the back of it.

Ian Gaughran and Chris Bermingham take a well-earned rest after finishing the Howth Summit 10K

There’s time - there's still time. Now, the only thing I have time for is to take back my own soul, reclaim the power and get home under that 60-minute mark.

Stride shortening and lungs melting, there’s one last piece of will to summon up as the final corner is rounded and I see my partner Nicola and Chris’s partner Kellie.

Nicola spots her soaking wet, covered-in-mud, shell of a man attempting to get home. She shrieks encouragement.

There’s no more time for pain — only for sprinting — and I make it home by the skin of my teeth, dipping across the line with a second to spare.

My final time is officially clocked at 59:59 and I’ve done it. Chris isn’t far behind and we bask in the giddy glow of having completed our first trail race.

There’s something addictive, something deeply satisfying about trail running; about pushing the body to its limits and coming out the other side.

Maybe there are no limits. Maybe I’ll have to try and find out.

Online Editors