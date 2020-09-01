'I signed with Munster because I feel they can win championships' – Damian De Allende

Being a recent World Cup winner, Damian de Allende knows exactly what it takes when it comes to knockout rugby at the very highest level.

Having that kind of winning mentality will be crucial for Munster this week, as they attempt to beat Leinster in a PRO-14 semi-final at the third time of asking.

The reason De Allende moved halfway across the world was to play in big games like Friday, and now that the Springbok centre has arrived, he wants to help Munster end their long wait for a trophy.

Speaking to the media for the first time as a Munster player this afternoon, De Allende talked about why he was proud to be a Munster player.

The 28-year old has impressed in his first two games for his new club, and it will be music to the ears of Munster supporters that he and his girlfriend have also settled well in Limerick.

It's been a whirlwind start to his career in red and although he is still settling into his new surroundings as well as learning the calls, De Allende is relishing the fact that his third game for Munster will be a semi-final against their bitter rivals.

“For me, personally, no matter where I play, I always strive to win tournaments and championships,” the South African said.

“I signed for Munster because I feel that they have the credentials and the coaching staff and the players and heart.

“From what I've seen on TV, obviously I've only played two games here, but I feel they have that team environment that they actually want to achieve.

"You could go to another squad where they have all the stars and the names in their team but it's like they don't want that success or they're not working for that success.

“I feel, even before the two games, there's a real energy and desire not just to get to a semi-final or final but to actually win semi-finals and finals.

“And not just once or twice, but consistently in PRO14 and Champions Cup as well.

"Friday night is going to be a very tough encounter but hopefully we will pitch up. It's a short encounter but we know it's just a mental thing.

“We haven't played a lot of rugby over the last six months, so there are going to be sore bodies, I think still on Thursday night.

"But if we get the right mindset and we pitch up on Friday night knowing we've got one opportunity and forgetting about everything in the past and not worrying about the final, just staying in the moment for 80 minutes and hopefully we can walk off with big smiles on our faces on Friday night."

De Allende got a taste for what the Munster-Leinster rivalry was like two weeks ago when he threw himself around and got in the face of Johnny Sexton.

It may only have been a small taste, but it was enough for De Allende to understand how much the inter-pro derbies mean to the people of Munster.

"I think it's quite personal,” he maintained.

“For me, it's very similar to when I played at the Stormers and we played against the Bulls, it's like the north/south derby, it's very personal, very physical, it gets quite intense on the field even though you have massive respect for each other.

"I'm not Irish but that Irish culture of competing for spots to play for Ireland so they will go all out in the game but still they have respect for each other on and off the pitch.

"I probably need to play a few more, like other guys have, but I certainly do understand the way they see it.

"It's very encouraging and it makes me want to help to beat them as well, which is quite nice."

De Allende's midfield partnership with Chris Farrell has been hugely encouraging over the last two games.

The duo will link up again at the Aviva on Friday evening when they will face Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose in what promises to be another rip-roaring battle.

“They're both world-class centres and both have been very good at international level as well,” De Allende added.

“Leinster were very good, they put in some nice kicks behind us, they have very nice skills, so we know they can't get caught at the breakdown.

“Sometimes you are committing too many guys, especially on our defensive line, so we know if we commit too many guys and we're short on defence, they'll exploit us very easily and they did so in that first game, so we need to be quite aware of that.

"They're also very physical and very fast, both have very good feet, so we'll have to be switched on with all cylinders to try and tame them as much as we can on Friday night."

