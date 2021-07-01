I find my chi at the Old Head of Kinsale, it’s just magical

WINNER of the Golf Clubmakers Association’s World Clubmaker of the Year Award in 2010, Derek Murray is regarded as one of the finest craftsmen on the planet. But when he’s not working hard at his ForeGolf headquarters at Killeen Castle, this custom club-building genius loves nothing more than to drink in the views at the Old Head of Kinsale.

1. How’s your golf? I am actually finding my love for the game again because I haven’t played much. It’s like the mechanic having the worst car in the garage. Before the lockdown last year, I played a lot in the members’ tournaments at the Old Head and that reinvigorated me, and I started playing a lot more. I’m still a bit ropey off the tee, but I chip and putt relatively well.

2. How did you get started in the game? My grandfather, Kieran Murray, was a three handicapper at Royal Dublin. He retired in his late forties and was best friends with Christy O’Connor Snr and played with him in all sorts of celebrity pro-ams around the world. He even played with the likes of Bob Hope and led a really cool life playing golf. So my first memories of golf are going up to Royal Dublin to carry the bag for grandad. It was through my granddad that I met Ernie Jones and got a job in The K Club, and that’s how I got my start in golf. Ernie taught me a huge amount, especially when it comes to how to treat people.

3. Choose your weapon. Driver or putter? And why? Putter all day long. I like the science of putting more than driving the golf ball.

4. Links or parkland? Parkland. I like the trees and being around nature especially around The K Club. My abiding memory of caddying for my grandad at Royal Dublin is the wind pounding me for hours. You’d have that sound in your ears for hours afterwards.

5. When were you happiest on the golf course? It would have to be at Augusta National in 2010, the first time I got invited by the club to attend the Masters. It was my first time to see Amen Corner, and I still get chills thinking about it.

6. Who’s your sporting hero? I’d have to say Tiger Woods because I opened the business in 1997 when he was just coming on the scene. He was just titanic. He’s the only guy who left me speechless the first time I met him. He just has an aura about him. He took my breath away.

7. Is there someone in your own business that you especially admire? I really admire a guy called Barry Willett, who ran a clubmaking business at St. George’s Hill. He set up a mobile workshop for Neil Coles that was the forerunner for the big truck we have on tour nowadays. He ran the Mizuno truck when I first went out on tour, and he was a master craftsman in the old school mould. I also really admire Adrian Rietveld, the senior technician for TaylorMade on the PGA Tour. He’s a super human being.

8. What’s your golfing ambition? Do you have one? I’d love to win the club championship at Old Head. I was runner up once on a back nine countback, and it nearly broke me. I’d love that. It’s such a special place.

9. Name your dream fourball. And name the venue. I’d love to get a game with Tiger because I think it would be good craic and I’d love to have my grandfather there because I never really had a serious game with him. Tiger and grandad against Seamus Power and me would be great. I love Seamus. And Cypress Point would be the venue.

10. If you could change something about the modern game, what would it be? I wish we had a dialled down version of the game to showcase it to the man in the street – a user-friendly version of golf where everyone is welcome. No clubs would be necessary. You could just rock up see what it’s all about. It would have to be a really fun zone where you can hit loads of different shots and find out what it’s all about.

11. If I gave you a mulligan in your business career, what would it be? I probably would have liked to have worked a little longer on tour. But I have no regrets about how things have turned out. I’ve probably overachieved for a guy who knows an awful lot about one very specific thing. I’ve done all right.

12. If you had just one more round to play, where would it be? I’d go around Augusta National again. That place has just got something special. It’s spiritual.

13. What’s your favourite par three? It would have to be the 16th at the Old Head, right up on the edge of the cliff. When I played the 12th at Augusta, I just wanted to cross the bridge and go around to the back of the 13th tee to sit on the bench where Tom Watson used to leave an egg salad sandwich for his late caddie, Bruce Edwards.

14. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be? I wish I could take more time. I always seem to be rushing at 400 miles an hour. The lockdown was tough for everyone, but I actually enjoyed having a little more time for myself.

15. What’s your most treasured possession (golfing or otherwise)? I have a gold putter PING sent me. They’re usually for tournament winners, and they keep them in the vault at their HQ. So I’d probably save that from a fire and a framed letter the late John O’ Connor wrote to dad and me when he made us honorary members of the Old Head.

16. If you could change something about your golf, what would it be? I’d love to just learn to enjoy the game and not worry about my score. It’s nice sometimes just to smell the flowers along the way.

17. Who’s your favourite golfer of all time? I was always fascinated by Ben Hogan. I really enjoy that older pro, and I had the pleasure of working with Ben Crenshaw and built a driver for him for the Masters. He’s a wonderful human being. So it would have to be between the two Bens.

18. What’s your idea of perfect happiness? I’m at my happiest when I’m just at home, and everyone’s well and happy. But when it comes to golf, I find my chi at the Old Head of Kinsale. It’s just magical.