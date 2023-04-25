‘I don’t know. I haven’t got the calculators out’ – Leo Cullen hits back at budget claims in fiery media briefing

Ahead of Champions Cup semi-final, the head coach hits back at Richard Wigglesworth’s budget jibes and insists they’re still trying to catch up with French giants as he hits back at Blues ‘hype’

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen in conversation with Sam Prendergast during yesterday's training session at Energia Park in Dublin.

Don't believe the hype – that was Leo Cullen’s message to Leinster’s players and fans during an extraordinary media briefing at the province’s UCD base yesterday.

In the wake of his side’s first loss of the season to the Bulls in Pretoria, the head coach took aim at those who think his side simply has to turn up for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final to win.

He said he believes his side is over-hyped by the media and hit back at Leicester Tigers’ coach Richard Wigglesworth over his post-quarter-final comments about Leinster’s budget – reminding him of his involvement with scandal-hit Saracens.

Cullen didn’t give a direct answer when asked if his side’s budget is bigger than that of Toulouse or champions La Rochelle, but it was clear from his comments that he believes there’s a lot more to the province’s success than money. And he believes that the ‘narrative’ about Leinster’s greatness works against them when they come to the business end of the season.

“It’s just disrespectful to everyone we play against, isn’t it?” he said. “I’m sure it’s just winding up the narrative in their minds.

“I said it about hype. It’s week on week, on week. We’re up against the best teams in Europe, Toulouse are the most successful team in the competition and lost at this stage last year.

“What do you think their motivation is? It’s through the roof.

“They rested their team last week, didn’t send their starting XV to Paris (to play Stade Francais), so what do you think their motivation is?

“That defeat last year stung them.”

Cullen is hopeful that Ryan Baird, Charlie Ngatai and Josh van der Flier will be available after their injuries, but James Lowe is out. Jordan Larmour is likely to come into the side, with Jimmy O’Brien switching to the left wing.

Leinster are heavy favourites for the game, but they’ve faltered in the final stages of the tournament in the last four years and Cullen believes they are getting too much praise based on what they’ve achieved.

“I don’t think we’ve earned that right yet. We won nothing last year,” he said.

“That’s looking at outcome pieces, it’s about trying to deliver your best performance, and how do you do that?

“You make sure you bloody prepare well.”

Around 35,000 tickets have been sold for the game, which is managed by tournament organisers EPCR, and Cullen said that despite criticism of Leinster, having home advantage is not all it has cracked up to be.

“It’s tricky. It’s a neutral game that’s not run by Leinster. it’s, in theory, a neutral game that’s run by EPCR,” he said. “It’s got slightly different challenges from the quarter-final, last 16, so we hope fans understand that.

“It’s an EPCR run event. The week doesn’t flow quite the same as per the participation agreement that we signed up for... it’s just so that supporters know that.

“It’s different things about what time the captain’s run is on, how ticket sales work. You’ve probably seen some of the stuff that’s come out already.

“You navigate those issues, and as a team, you try and deliver as best you possibly can.

“As we said, we put a huge amount of effort (into it). gone in. It’s a credit to the players and staff.

“You’ve got this number one seeding, but what does that get you? You’re just at home, you’ve still got to go out and deliver.”

Cullen is also riled by the comments around Leinster’s budget, particularly those from Wigglesworth, who was part of the Saracens team relegated for breaching the Premiership salary regulations.

“Watching Toulouse at the weekend and you see a team like Stade Français and you see their owner in the stand and he has pumped millions and millions and millions into his team to get to that level because he wants Top 14 success. He wants European success, I’m sure. That’s what you’re up against,” he said.

“Obviously, Richard Wigglesworth had some comments the last day about us . . . he’s come through with Saracens and they’ve had previous owners that have written a cheque for £50m and that’s their parting gift as they head off into the sunset.

“That’s what you’re up against, you’re up against the top teams. It’s so hard to win.

“Toulouse have five stars on their jerseys. We have, what, four stars on our jerseys.

“Watching Toulouse in the early days, Toulouse seemed like they were on a different stratosphere to Leinster Rugby.

“We’ve tried to narrow the gap and we’re still chasing them. They’re still the most successful team in the competition and it will have stung them, losing the semi-final last year.

“They’ve rested up their team at the weekend and it’s clear what their focus is – it’s coming after us. We need to make sure we’re ready for it and do everything we can to deliver on the big days.

“But it’s just the semi-final, everyone is going on again, waxing lyrical about the semi-final (last year) and it was as if we had to just turn up for the final.

"But again, you’re going up against a team like La Rochelle in the final, unbelievably heavily-resourced, top French players, top foreign players.

“That’s what you’re up against. You’re up against the top teams and they only lap up all that media stuff that all you guys have delivered. The hype is like, you’ve got to control it. That’s the game.”

Asked about whether his side’s budget is bigger than Toulouse or La Rochelle’s, Cullen said: “I don’t know. I haven’t got the calculators out, so I don’t know.

“We’re a central model, it’s different... that’s the way it was when the game went professional. We have a central model and it’s different in England and France.

“In England, they got themselves in trouble with probably over-spending for certain players and everyone’s trying to keep up with each other and living beyond their means and all the rest. In France, there’s a huge TV deal and that drives the game. You know the story yourselves.​

“They have run a great model, attracted top talent and have that happy medium with the JIFF players (Player of French Formation) and how the foreign players have reduced and more French players (are) being produced and that’s been successful for both, more young players get exposed.

"The Top 14 and Pro D2 professional league as well, it’s huge business, isn’t it?

“We’re little old Ireland, small demographics. We’re fighting as a minority sport here for young talent and all the rest. Jeepers...

“But that’s what we’re up against, it’s the top teams in Europe and the world, you could argue.

“You think back, there was a period there when Saracens were in their pomp and Toulon, those two teams, you wondered how you were going to compete with any of them because it seemed like they were just streets ahead of us.

“But we battled away, battled away, tried to figure it out.

“But you need to build support then. What’s the point of difference going to be? Well, try to get support, and unite the province, work as best as we possibly can.

“But (it) takes time and you’re battling against other sports as well, but we’ve had amazing support this year. Season-ticket holders are renewing in great numbers, and hopefully, we get a good turnout.

“There’s some complications because it’s not a Leinster-run event, so there’s a different feel to it, but I really would plead to all Leinster fans out there to come out and support the team because that has to be the point of difference for us.”