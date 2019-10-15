'I didn't have a great game' - Aaron Connolly disappointed with full Ireland debut

Aaron Connolly admitted he was disappointed with his performance as he made his first start for Ireland in the Euro 2020 defeat against Switzerland in Geneva.

Aaron Connolly admitted he was disappointed with his performance as he made his first start for Ireland in the Euro 2020 defeat against Switzerland in Geneva.

Ireland boss Mick McCarthy answered the call of many Ireland fans by handing Brighton teenager Connolly a start on a night when a win would have secured Euro 2020 qualification, but Connolly could not hide his disappointment after the 2-0 defeat as he gave his reaction to Sky Sports.

"I was proud to make my full debut but at the end of the day it ended in defeat and personally I didn't have a great game," said Connolly.

"I will go back to Brighton and try and keep my performances going there and hopefully come back in November.

"I thought we played well in the second half but the first half was not good enough and we know that. The pitch was tough to play on, it was tough to get a set of passes going. It was a disappointing night but there is still all to play for. I believe we can play against Denmark and get three points and qualify."

Ireland's improved second-half display may fuel hope ahead of next month's final qualifier against Denmark despite suspensions ruling Seamus Coleman and Shane Duffy out of that game in Dublin, with former Ireland manager Brian Kerr defending McCarthy's contribution in his post-match analysis on Virgin Media Sport.

"Mick won't like the result as it's his first defeat in the group," said Kerr. "Mick had no build-up games to evaluate the squad and up to that point, he was working with us in this TV studio.

"From his point of view, he will say that was a good honest performance. His back four were very good, Darren Randolph was excellent and we tried to take the match to them late on with the ten players.

"If we are going to beat Denmark, we need the type of performance we saw in the second half. We can't allow them to dictate the game to us in Dublin."

Online Editors