Waterford secure first Championship win in three years with shock victory over Cork

Waterford left their Munster championship blues behind them at Semple Stadium to record their first win in the series in four seasons and reach their first final since 2016.

Though Cork can salvage the season through the qualifiers, this was a massive set-back for the Rebels who last lost to Waterford in championship hurling in the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final.

It was Waterford’s first championship win since then. New boss Liam Cahill has enjoyed many afternoons both as a player and as an underage coach with his native Tipperary in Semple Stadium but few were as sweet as this. But there is no time for celebration in the 2020 winter championship.

His side face another mammoth test in the final on Sunday week against the winners of Sunday's showdown between defending All-Ireland champions Tipperary and last year’s Munster winners and recently crowned Division 1 champions Limerick.

But on the plus side. his team are now guaranteed a place in the last six of the All-Ireland series regardless of how they fare in the provincial decider. Shorn of the services of their injured marksman Pauric Mahony, who is injured for the season, this was a hugely positive result for the rookie manager.

In contrast it was a nightmare for his Cork counterpart Kieran Kingston, who is back for a second term. The suspicion that a winter championship wouldn’t suit Cork proved correct.

Injured duo Darragh Fitzgibbon and Eoin Cadogan were notable absentees from the Cork side. The Rebels also made two late changes in personnel with Sean O’Leary-Hayes and Daire Connery – both of whom featured on the defeated Cork team in last year’s U-20 All-Ireland final – replacing Colm Spillane and Aidan Walsh respectively.

As expected Cork made sweeping positional changes with Damien Cahalane moving to full back. Kieran Kingston started at centre-forward with Patrick Horgan at full forward.

For the first time since the 2002 championship, Waterford were without their long-time talisman Michael Walsh who has retired, while former professional soccer player Dessie Hutchinson started his first championship match for the Deise as did Meath-born Jack Fagan. But they were without ace marksman Pauric Mahony.

Austin Gleeson lined out at centre-forward with Kevin Moran switching to wing back. Jamie Barron was partnered by Kieran Bennett at midfield while Jake Dillon operated in the middle third.

Thurles avoided the worst ravages of Storm Aidan, though there was a biting breeze blowing into the town end and, having won the toss, Waterford opted to play with the elements. The floodlights were on from the start and the Deise were slower to settle.

Cork had more possession and more chances but their finishing in the first quarter was woeful. At the half time water break the Rebels had hit eight wides and five points. Waterford were less wasteful though, worryingly, replacement free-taker Stephen Bennett missed two frees. But they deservedly led 0-8 to 0-5.

It was Waterford’s turn to be wasteful in the second quarter as they struck five wides in as many minutes, though the dominance of the half back line became more pronounced. Cork narrowed the gap to two before Waterford - thanks primarily to three points frees from Bennett - stretched their advantage to six (0-14; 0-8).

But Cork finished the half outscoring their opponents 4-1 with Shane Kingston emerging as the Rebels’ most consistent forward to leave Waterford three ahead at the break (0-15; 0-12). Just before half time there was a crucial play when Waterford were denied a free and brilliant play by Conor Lehane got the ball clear and sent Kingston away for his third point from play.

So instead of falling five points behind Cork were only just three adrift but the breeze was less pronounced in the second half.

The increasingly influential Calum Lyons hit an early second-half point before driving in from the right flank and hitting low past Anthony Nash for the game’s first goal in the 38th minute. Jack Pendergast and Stephen Bennett (frees) added quick points to leave Waterford eight clear.

But Seamus Harnedy hit three quick points from play as Cork outscored their opponents 5-1 during the next six minutes to reduce the deficit to four points after 48 minutes. Waterford never looked particularly fazed and grew in confidence as the half progressed with Gleeson, Barron Bennett and Tadhg de Burca all playing key roles.

Cork lacked leaders and their confidence ebbed away as the game reached its climax. Not until a 25-metre free from Patrick Horgan was blocked on the line in the 70th minute was the Waterford defence troubled. Horgan did find net with a free three minutes into injury time from another free but substitute Patrick Curran replied with a Waterford point to seal a famous win.

Online Editors